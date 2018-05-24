Fujifilm on Thursday launched the X-T100 SLR-style mirrorless interchangeable lens camera with automatic scene recognition, a three-way tilting touchscreen, as well as Bluetooth connectivity as its main highlights. The new Fujifilm X-T100 model fits between the recently launched X-A5 and X-T20 cameras in its X-Series, and all three are entry-level offerings. The X-T100 will be available from June 18 in the US and Canada, in Black, Champagne Gold, and Dark Silver colour variants, with the latter two making their way to the series for the first time. The X-T100 will be available as a kit with the Fujinon XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens at $699.95 (roughly Rs. 47,800), while the body-only will be available for $599.95 (roughly Rs. 41,000).

The Fujifilm X-T100 features a 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with a Bayer filter and a phase detection autofocus (PDAF) system complete with 91 focus points. It gets the 2,360K-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) that we last saw on the X-T20. It also sports a 3-inch TFT LCD 1,040K-dot fully articulating touchscreen. It has an ISO range of 200-12800, and this can be boosted to 100-51200.

The Japanese firm said the Fujifilm X-T100 offers a continuous drive mode of 6fps. Its videography features are nothing to write home about, and though it's capable of shooting 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) video - it can only do so at 15fps. Full-HD video can be recorded at 60fps. Apart from Bluetooth (v4.1 LE) and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), it offers USB 2.0, Micro-HDMI, and Microphone as connectivity options. The X-T100's battery is rated to deliver 430 shots per charge, which is quite impressive. It measures in at 121x83x47mm and weighs 448 grams including the battery.

Fujifilm X-T100, from behind

"We are excited to announce the X-T100 as the latest addition to the X Series lineup," said Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of the Electronic Imaging Division & Optical Devices Division at FUJIFILM North America Corporation. "This mirrorless camera is a perfect fit for photographers looking for an easy to use, compact and versatile camera, offering excellent image quality with a variety of enhanced features with the familiar design of previous FUJIFILM X-T series cameras."