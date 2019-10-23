Technology News
Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro-Style Design, Flippable LCD Monitor Launched

Fujifilm X-Pro3 price starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600). It will go on sale starting November 28.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 13:41 IST
Fujifilm X-Pro3 comes as a successor to the X-Pro2 that was launched back in 2016

Fujifilm X-Pro3 comes as a successor to the X-Pro2 that was launched back in 2016

Highlights
  • Fujifilm X-Pro3 sports an "Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder"
  • The camera is powered by Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 image processing engine
  • It includes a 1.28-inch secondary LCD panel at the back

Fujifilm X-Pro3 has debuted as the latest mirrorless camera by the Japanese company. The new camera offers a retro-style design that reminds us of its predecessor -- X-Pro2. However, its back panel looks similar to the classic film cameras with a dedicated postage-stamp-sized screen that displays settings. The X-Pro3 also comes with an old fashioned viewfinder that is dubbed "Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder". Fujifilm has offered an X-Processor 4 image processing chip. Additionally, the X-Pro3 features corrosion-resistant titanium on the exterior along with a magnesium-alloy interior.

Fujifilm X-Pro3 price

Fujifilm X-Pro3 price is set at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600) for the regular Black colour option while its DR Black and DR Silver colour variants are priced at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,800). The regular Black model will go on sale in the US starting November 28. However, its DR Black and DR Silver options will be available for purchase from December 12. There is no word on India launch right now.

Fujifilm X-Pro3 features, specifications

The front of the Fujifilm X-Pro3 looks similar to film cameras. Fujifilm has also offered optional DuraTech surface-hardening coating in DR Black and DR Silver finish to provide scratch resistance. Further, the camera has a weather-resistant structure that is sealed in 70 places and is capable of operating at temperatures as low as minus 10-degree Celsius.

At the back, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 gives an all-new look and feel with a tilting LCD monitor that fits flush on the rear side and can be flipped around 180 degrees. The LCD monitor houses the 1.28-inch LCD panel at the back that displays shooting settings even if the camera is turned off. This brings a retro-style feel.

fujifilm x pro3 back view Fujifilm X-Pro3

Fujifilm X-Pro3 sports a 1.28-inch LCD panel at the back to display shooting settings

 

The tiny secondary screen can be set in a 'Classic' mode that displays the Film Simulation mode selected that looks similar to the packaging icon of the corresponding photo film. Users can also select the 'Standard' mode on the LCD panel to view the current shutter speed, aperture, and other shooting settings -- all without opening the primary LCD monitor.

Fujifilm has removed the previous four-way controller set that was available on the X-Pro2. Instead, there are distinct buttons to select appropriate settings -- just like how a photographer adjusts the images on a film camera. At the top, there are controls to adjust ISO settings and shutter speed.

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 sports a back-illuminated 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor that is powered by the X-Processor 4 image processing engine, which we saw on the Fujifilm X-T3 and X-T30 in the past. The camera also has the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that can be enabled as an optical viewfinder (OVF) or an electronic viewfinder (EVF).

To stimulate the colour negative film-like experience, the X-Pro3 has the Classic Neg mode that is added along with the Film Simulation mode. There are also basic mirrorless camera functions such as HDR Shooting and Multiple Exposure. Further, the X-Pro3 supports up to 4K video recording with 30fps frame rate.

In terms of connectivity, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 has a USB Type-C port and a 2.5mm jack for microphone and wired remote attachments. The camera also has Bluetooth support and includes two UHS-II SD card slots.

Fujifilm X Pro3 26.1MP Digital Camera

Fujifilm X Pro3 26.1MP Digital Camera

Camera TypeDigital Camera
Sensor TypeAPS-C
Display TypeLCD
Display Size3 inch
Battery TypeLithium ion
TouchscreenYes
Further reading: Fujifilm X Pro3 price, Fujifilm X Pro3 specifications, Fujifilm X Pro3, Fujifilm
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More



Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands

