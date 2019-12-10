Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Fujifilm X Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India

Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India

This retro looking camera will be available in three colours

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India

Fujifilm X-Pro3 is priced in India at Rs. 1,55,999

Highlights
  • Fujifilm X-Pro3 sports an "Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder”
  • The camera is powered by Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 image processing engine
  • It includes a 1.28-inch secondary LCD panel at the back

Fujifilm launched the X-Pro3 in October and now, it has finally launched in India. The X-Pro3 keeps the same classic retro design as the X-Pro2, but adds an improved image processor. It also boasts of a titanium body and an ‘Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder,' which is said to be the world's only viewfinder that can be switched between an optical or electronic viewfinder. Commenting on the launch, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said, “As a means of visual communication and expression, photography has gained a lot of traction among users. We at Fujifilm have been consistently working towards innovating the imaging culture across countries. With the launch of X-Pro3, we aim to enable photography enthusiasts to explore limitless possibilities in the photography world."

Fujifilm X-Pro3 price in India

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 is priced in India at Rs. 1,55,999, and will be available in the country starting today. The Duratect Silver and Duratect Black version will be available starting January 2020 for a price of Rs. 1,73,999.

Fujifilm X-Pro3 features, specifications

The front of the Fujifilm X-Pro 3 looks similar to film cameras. The camera has a weather-resistant structure that is sealed in 70 places and is capable of operating at temperatures as low as minus 10-degree Celsius. The Duratect versions have a special surface-hardening coating for extra toughness and a more premium finish.

At the back, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 gives an all-new look and feel with a tilting LCD monitor that fits flush on the rear side and can be flipped around 180 degrees. The LCD monitor houses the 1.28-inch LCD panel at the back that displays shooting settings even if the camera is turned off.

The tiny secondary screen can be set in a 'Classic' mode that displays the Film Simulation mode selected that looks similar to the packaging icon of the corresponding photo film. Users can also select the 'Standard' mode on the LCD panel to view the current shutter speed, aperture, and other shooting settings — all without opening the primary LCD monitor.

Fujifilm has removed the previous four-way controller set that was available on the X-Pro2. Instead, there are distinct buttons to select appropriate settings — just like how a photographer adjusts the images on a film camera. At the top, there are controls to adjust ISO settings and shutter speed.

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 sports a back-illuminated 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor that is powered by the X-Processor 4 image processing engine, which we saw on the Fujifilm X-T3 and X-T30 in the past. The camera also has the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that can be enabled as an optical viewfinder (OVF) or an electronic viewfinder (EVF).

To stimulate the colour negative film-like experience, the X-Pro3 has the Classic Neg mode that is added along with the Film Simulation mode. There are also basic mirrorless camera functions such as HDR Shooting and Multiple Exposure. Further, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 supports up to 4K video recording with 30fps frame rate.

In terms of connectivity, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 has a USB Type-C port and a 2.5mm jack for microphone and wired remote attachments. The camera also has Bluetooth support and includes two UHS-II SD card slots.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm, Mirrorless camera, Fujifilm X-Pro3
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Google Maps Getting Incognito Mode on iOS
Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  2. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  4. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  5. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
  7. Nokia 7.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals
  8. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Will Be the Name of Realme XT 730G in India, Company Reveals, Booster Sale Detailed
  2. Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100
  3. Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India
  4. Google Maps Getting Incognito Mode on iOS
  5. Nokia 7.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With Dark Mode, Smart Reply, November Android Patch
  6. Sellers Set the Prices on Their Own, Amazon India Claims
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM Variant Set to Go on Sale in India Starting December 11: Price, Specifications
  8. 2020 iPhone Models May Include Larger Batteries: Report
  9. Oppo to Launch Smartwatches and Smart Wireless Headphones in 2020, Will Pump $7 Billion Into R&D
  10. Droom Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed Private Data, Banking Details of Millions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.