Fujifilm has announced its highest performing X series camera called the X-H1, which has advanced features like in-body image stabilisation and professional video capabilities such as DCI 4K video recording support. The camera will be going on sale on March 1 in the US for $1,900 (roughly Rs. 1,22,100) for the body only.

The Fujifilm X-H1 features a 24.3-megapixel APS-C sensor with Fujifilm’s X-Processor Pro image processor. This is the company’s first mirrorless camera in the X series line to get in-body image stabilisation (5-axis), a new flicker reduction mode to help when shooting under fluorescent lighting and DCI 4K video shooting capability. The stabilisation can be used with all XF and XC lenses, with certain lenses capable of up to a maximum of 5.5 stops.

There’s a 3-inch tiltable touchscreen display with a 1.04 million dot resolution and a smaller 1.28-inch display panel on the top. Other features of the Fujifilm X-H1 include a native ISO range of 200 to 12800, 325 autofocus points, maximum burst shooting of up to 14fps, dual SD card slots and wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 for controlling the camera through the smartphone app.

“The new X-H1 is our first X Series model to feature in-body image stabilisation, and we are very excited to introduce this camera to the market,” said Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of the Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division at Fujifilm North America. “In addition to ensuring outstanding image quality, the X-H1 is fully equipped with an array of features and functionality specifically designed to enhance creative expression in a wide range of settings,” he added.