Technology News
loading

Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched in India at Rs. 59,999

Fujifilm had launched the Fujifilm X-A7 beginner-level APS-C mirrorless camera globally back in September.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 19:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched in India at Rs. 59,999

Fujifilm X-A7 is the successor of the Fujifilm X-A5, which was launched last year

Highlights
  • Fujifilm X-A7 comes with a Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5- 5.6 OIS PZ kit lens
  • Its battery is rated to deliver 440 shots per charge
  • Fujifilm X-A7 (with the kit lens) weighs just 455 grams

Fujifilm on Monday launched its X-A7 mirrorless digital camera with a 24.24-megapixel APS-C sensor in India. Meant for beginners, the Fujifilm X-A7 has been priced at Rs. 59,999 by the Japanese photography and imaging major, and it will come with a Fujinon XC 15-45mm lens kit. The camera will also be available in five colour variants - Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green, Navy Blue, and Silver.

To recall, Fujifilm had launched the Fujifilm X-A7 beginner-level APS-C mirrorless camera globally back in September. The camera was given a price tag of $700 (roughly Rs. 50,100) in the US, with the Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5- 5.6 OIS PZ kit lens.

"The latest model is a perfect companion for travel photographers as well as Vloggers to refine their photography experience and is yet another landmark product in Fujifilm's mirrorless range," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. said in a statement.

According to the company, the camera offers a broad range of features from casual snapshots of everyday scenes to travel photography and full-fledged photographic creations. The Fujifilm X-A7 features a 3.5-inch LCD monitor with a maximum luminous intensity of approx. 1,000 candelas. Furthermore, this is the first X Series model that features a "vari-angle" monitor and allows users to adjust it any angle. It can be used in conjunction with the Portrait Enhancer Mode for self-portraits of advanced quality.

As we mentioned, the Fujifilm X-A7 boasts of a new 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with 425 PDAF points, which are about 8.5 times greater than its predecessor - the Fujifilm X-A5 - which was launched in January last year. previous model. Video recoding now tops out at 4K at 30fps, instead of the 15fps on the X-A5.

fujifilm x a 7 top gadgets 360 fujifilm

Fujifilm X-A7 features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with 425 PDAF points

 

The camera (with the kit lens) weighs just 455 grams, making it very light to carry around. The Fujifilm X-A7 has a native ISO range of 100-12,800, which can be expanded to 25,600. The camera can shoot RAW; has a burst shooting rate of 6fps and has a single SD card slot (UHS-I speed only). The camera also has a Mini-HDMI port; a Micro-USB port; inbuilt Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11n. Last but not least, the battery is rated to deliver 440 shots per charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm X A7, Fujifilm X A7 Price in India, Fujifilm X A7 Specifications, Cameras, Fujifilm, Fujifilm India
Amazon Brings 'Alexa Home Theatre System' to Let You Stream Audio on Echo Devices Directly from Fire TV Stick, Fire TV
Honor Smartphones
Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched in India at Rs. 59,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  3. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  4. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  5. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  6. YouTube Responds to New Terms That Can Ban ‘Non-Commercially Viable’ Creators
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  9. ColorOS 7 to Debut in India on November 26
  10. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched in India at Rs. 59,999
  2. Amazon Brings 'Alexa Home Theatre System' to Let You Stream Audio on Echo Devices Directly from Fire TV Stick, Fire TV
  3. Free Internet Access a Basic Human Right, Cry Researchers
  4. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch in India on November 26
  5. 'ATFuzzer' Android Baseband Security Threat Exploits Malicious Bluetooth, USB Accessories: Researchers
  6. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 Get Discounts in India; Vivo Z1x Gets 4GB RAM Variant
  8. Microsoft Bing Search Engine Still Serving Up Child Porn: Report
  9. LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent
  10. Twitter Leads in Child Abuse Content on Social Media: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.