Technology News
loading

Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level APS-C Mirrorless Camera Launched

Fujifilm X-A7 is bringing 4K video recording to the masses

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 17:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level APS-C Mirrorless Camera Launched

Fujifilm X-A7 is designed for entry-level users

Highlights
  • It features a new 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor
  • It features more PDAF points and 4K 30fps video recording
  • The Fujifilm X-A7 is priced at $700

Fujifilm has launched a new mirrorless camera for beginners called the X-A7. This is the follow-up to the X-A5, which launched last year and comes with a host of new improvements. There's a new sensor; more PDAF points; a higher framerate for 4K video recoding and a new Bright Mode for more vivid images. The X-A7 will be available from October 24 in the US for $700 (roughly Rs. 50,100) with the Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5- 5.6 OIS PZ kit lens.

The new Fujifilm X-A7 boasts of a new 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with 425 PDAF points, which are about 8.5 times greater than the previous model. Video recoding now tops out at 4K at 30fps, instead of the 15fps on its predecessor. It features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, which flips out and can be fully articulated. There's a new Bright Mode added to the Advanced SR Auto function, which lets the camera use HDR and tweak other parameters, for a brighter and more vivid image. There's a Light Trail mode in Scene Position selection, which can be used for capturing light trails of car headlights, etc. The camera also supports the Camera Remote app for smartphones, which lets you transfer files and use your phone a remote viewfinder.

The camera (with the kit lens) weighs just 455 grams, making it very light to carry around. The Fujifilm X-A7 has a native ISO range of 100-12,800, which can be expanded to 25,600. The camera can shoot RAW; has a burst shooting rate of 6fps and has a single SD card slot (UHS-I speed only). The camera also has a Mini-HDMI port; a Micro-USB port; inbuilt Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11n. Last but not least, the battery is rated to deliver 440 shots per charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm, Fujifilm X-A7, mirrorless camera, cameras
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
Google to Pay $1 Billion in France to Settle Tax Fraud Probe
Honor Smartphones
Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level APS-C Mirrorless Camera Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  4. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  7. Is iPhone 11 the Ideal iPhone for India?
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Pro Trypophobia Fear Real? Scientists Weigh In
  2. Microsoft Teams Gets 8 Indian Languages on Mobile Devices; Desktop, Web Clients Add 'Strong' Hindi Support
  3. Twitter Blocks Accounts of Raul Castro and Cuban State-Run Media
  4. Huawei's Device Business Has Already Earned as Much as It Made in All of 2018
  5. Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
  6. Fujifilm X-A7 Beginner-Level APS-C Mirrorless Camera Launched
  7. Google to Pay $1 Billion in France to Settle Tax Fraud Probe
  8. Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
  9. Lenovo Launches Latest Series of Audio Devices in India
  10. Realme XT 730G With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Setup Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.