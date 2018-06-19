Fujifilm on Tuesday launched the X-A5 mirrorless camera in India at Rs. 49,999. The company calls the X-A5 its lightest and smallest mirrorless digital camera with an X-Series zoom lens kit, and it features a retro-style design. The X-A5 debuts the new Fujinon XC15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ, the first electric-powered zoom lens for the X Mount. It will be available in three colour variants - Black, Brown, and Pink. The Fujifilm X-A5 is available exclusively on Amazon India. To recall, the mirrorless camera was first globally unveiled back in January.

"Fujifilm X-A5 is an affordable solution to provide a refined photography experience among amateurs, particularly designed for Instagrammers and for those who consider photography as a lifestyle," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said in a statement.

The latest entrant in the X-series, the X-A5 features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C Bayer (instead of company's X-Trans) image sensor, 4K video recording, automatic Bluetooth image transfer, and phase-detection autofocus. The camera has a 180-degree tilting rear LCD screen. The company says that with a newly developed image processing engine, the X-A5 offers a processing speed 1.5 times faster than previous models. Meanwhile, the new X-series lens promises a smooth zooming mechanism that goes from a wide-angle 23mm to 67.5mm.

The X-A5 is the successor to Fujifilm's X-A3 camera. With on-chip phase detection, the autofocus in X-A5 is now twice as fast as the X-A3, thanks to the Intelligent Hybrid AF system. Additionally, the native ISO has also been upgraded to 12,800 from 6,400.

Meanwhile, the X-A5 is equipped with a 3-inch rear LCD monitor that can rotate 180 degrees that automatically activates an Eye AF function which helps in capturing high-quality selfies. It also has a Portrait Enhancer Mode, where users can select from three levels of skin tone enhancement.

When it comes to videos, the camera comes with a 4K Burst function that offers to shoot 15 frames per second in 4K image quality. It has a High-Speed HD Video function, which enables users to record HD video up to quad speed for slow-motion clips, the company says.

Additionally, for seamless sharing of images, the X-A5 has brought the Bluetooth Low Energy technology that delivers automatic transfer of still pictures and videos to smartphones and other devices via the Fujifilm Camera Remote app. In terms of battery, Fujifilm says the X-A5 is rated to deliver up to 450 photos on a single battery charge.

