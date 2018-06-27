NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Square-Format Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 9,999

 
, 27 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Square-Format Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 9,999

Highlights

  • Camera comes in Blush Gold, Graphite Grey, and Pearl White colour options
  • It is compatible with square format films
  • The Macro Mode can take photos as close by as 30cm

Fujifilm India on Wednesday launched a new analogue instant camera in India, the Instax Square SQ6, at Rs. 9,999. The camera comes in three colour options - Blush Gold, Graphite Grey, and Pearl White. It is compatible with square format films, allowing users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.

"Our Instax range is a unique product which has come a long way since its launch 10 years ago. The Sales Volume Trend for Instax has crossed 7.7 million units globally in FY 2017 which clearly indicates its success worldwide. We are very excited to welcome the all-new SQ6 with a host of versatile functions. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever-changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement their needs. Our Instax range has always found appreciation among the youth and we are sure that like its predecessors, SQ6 will also be applauded by these young customers," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said in a statement.

The Instax Square SQ6 camera has three modes - Double Exposure Mode, Macro Mode, Landscape Mode. The first lets the camera overlap two photos on a single piece of film when the shutter is pressed twice. The Macro Mode can take photos as close by as 30cm. The Landscape Mode is meant for long-range photos. One feature called automatic exposure adjustment gets activated when the shutter button is pressed. There is also a Selfie Mode that automatically adjusts brightness and focal length for optimised selfie images.

Fujifilm said the Instax Square SQ6 detects the ambient brightness and adjusts to provide the optimum shutter speed and flash light intensity. Even in a dark room, subjects and the background can be shot vividly and clearly, the company said.

 

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instax Square SQ6, Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6, Fujifilm, Fujifilm Camera
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pokemon Quest Game Now Available for Free on Android and iOS
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Square-Format Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 9,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Nikon - DSLR
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  2. Xiaomi Teases 'Gift From Future' for June 28 Launch
  3. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  4. Amazon Alexa Creeps Out Owner, Says 'All I See Is People Dying': Report
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for July 4, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  7. Android Messages for Web Now Available to All Users, Says Google
  8. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
  9. Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on Thursday
  10. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.