Fujifilm has launched its hybrid instant camera in India called the Instax Mini LiPlay. It combines the features of a digital point-and-shoot camera and an instant printer, in a single device. It features an LCD display, a SoundRecord feature, and a remote shooting function with the help of the smartphone app. The camera is now available in India at a retail price of Rs. 13,799 and comes in three colours, with different finishes - Blush Gold, Elegant Black, and Stone White.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay features a 1/5-inch CMOS sensor with a 5-megapixel resolution and a f/2 aperture. It has an ISO range of 100 to 1,600, built-in memory (up to 45 images) with support for a microSD card, and a flash. There's a built-in non-removable battery which is claimed to deliver up to 100 prints, per charge. In order to print photos directly from the camera, you'll have to buy Fujifilm's Instax Mini instant film separately.

One you've shot a few pictures, you can use the built-in frames and filters on the Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay to jazz up your photos before you print them. The SoundCapture feature lets you capture up to 10 seconds of audio with the photo and when you print it, it prints a QR code in the photo. This can be scanned later with any smartphone to replay the audio message. The Direct Print function lets you contact to the camera via Wi-Fi and print any photo in your camera roll, thereby making it a portable photo printer like the Instax Share SP-2.. You can also use the LiPlay app to perform remote shooting.

Commenting on the occasion, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, “With this new addition to the instax range, Fujifilm will continue to enhance the world of the instant photo system for on-the-spot photo printing in India.”

“The all-in-one instax LiPlay has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement the needs of these young customers. At Fujifilm, we are constantly committed towards expanding the world of Instant Photography in India's growing smartphone market,” he added.