Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Digital Camera With Printing Functionality, Film and Lens Effects Launched

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo digital camera will go on sale in Japan on December 3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 November 2021 14:12 IST
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Digital Camera With Printing Functionality, Film and Lens Effects Launched

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is capable of printing from Instax Mini film

Highlights
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has a film dial to switch between effects
  • Even the lens rotates for switching between lens effects
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is said to store 45 images internally

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo digital camera has been unveiled as the latest product offering from the company. The new Instax Mini Evo has a retro-themed design, with an analogue and classic look. It is capable of printing from Instax Mini film and has a dial to switch between film effects. There's also the lens dial to switch between lens effects. The camera also has a dedicated print lever that can be pulled to trigger printing. It is said to offer 100 different expressions and has an LCD display to see the end result before printing.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo price, sale

The new Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo camera is priced at $199.95 in the US. It will go on sale in the US in February next year. The camera will be up for grabs in Japan first, starting December 3.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo specifications and features

The new Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has a classic camera design with modern features like printing and effects. There are over 10 different lens effects like Vignette, Soft Focus, Blue, Fisheye, Colour Shift, Light Leak, and more. In addition, the camera also offers 10 film effects like Vivid, Pale, Canvas, Monochrome, Sepia, Yellow, and more. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo pairs with the Direct Print app on your smartphone to send pictures to the camera for printing. Alternatively, a printed picture taken by the camera can also be saved on the smartphone.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has a 1/5-inch CMOS with primary color filter. The internal storage is said to store approximately 45 images. Approximately 850 images can be stored using 1GB microSD/microSDHC memory card, Fujifilm says. The lens aperture is at f/2.0 and it supports single autofocus. The shutter speed ranges from 1/4 second to 1/8000 second (automatic switching), and ISO ranges from 100 to 1600. White balance modes include auto, fine, shade, fluorescent 1, fluorescent 2, fluorescent 3, and incandescent.

As mentioned, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has a 3-inch TFT colour LCD display. It integrates a Micro-USB port for charging. The charging time is said to be approximately two to three hours and the weight of the camera is listed to be approximately 285 grams.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Digital Camera With Printing Functionality, Film and Lens Effects Launched
