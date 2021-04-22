Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 camera has launched in India. It supports Mini Picture format film and is an addition to company's series of instant cameras that offers on-the-spot photo printing. The Instax Mini 40 in equipped with features such as automatic exposure, selfie mode, and more. It has a classic camera design that has a high-quality leather-like textured body and silver accents. The camera has a 60mm Instax lens, offering focal length of 30cm and beyond. The film developing time is listed to approximately 90 seconds.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 price in India, availability

The new Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 instant print camera is priced at Rs. 8,499. It comes in a single black textured design and is available through multiple channels across India. The camera is listed for purchase on Amazon.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 specifications

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 runs on two AA-size alkaline batteries and the developed photo rolls out from the top. The Instax Mini 40 has an automatic exposure feature that adjusts to the surrounding brightness. The camera automatically optimises the shutter speed, flash output ,and other settings according to the shooting conditions, making it easy to take photos in dark environments as well.

There is also a “selfie mode” on FujiFilm Instax Mini 40. Users can pull out the front edge of the camera's lens after powering it on to start taking selfies. The default photo picture size that prints out of the camera is 62x46mm. It integrates a two-component, two-element 60mm lens and has a focal length of 30cm and beyond. For selfies, the shooting range is 30cm to 50cm.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 has a programmed electronic shutter ranging from 1/2 second to 1/250 second. The film ejection process is automatic and doesn't require any manual intervention. The camera can power off automatically if unused for five minutes to help save battery. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 measures at 104x121x65mm and the camera weighs 330 grams without the batteries, strap, and film.

