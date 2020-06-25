Fujifilm on Thursday announced the launch of Instax Mini 11 instant camera in India. The Instax Mini 11 is available to purchase via Amazon India in five colour options. The key highlights of the instant camera include Automatic Exposure function and a Selfie Mode. The company says the automatic exposure functionality allows users to take photos in a variety of situations including a bright sunny day outdoors or in dark indoor conditions. It also comes with features such as auto power-off.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 price in India

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999. The instant camera will be available to purchase starting today, via Amazon India in Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue colour options. Fujifilm in a note has also stated that the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 will "soon" be available on Flipkart and other official offline channels. Customers can find details of all official Fujifilm retail partner stores on their website.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 specifications

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 sports a compact rounded body and can capture pictures measuring 62x46mm in roughly 90 seconds, depending on the ambient temperature. It offers a shooting range of up to 0.5 metres, ISO range of 800, and shutter speed between 1/2 to 1/250 seconds.

The Instax Mini 11 also comes with a Selfie Mode that can be activated by pulling out the front end of the lens after powering the camera on. Users can check the framing of the selfie with a mirror next to the lens.

Another key feature is the camera's Automatic Exposure function that can capture photos in a variety of situations such as dark indoor conditions. There's a flash above the lens that provides an effective range of 2.7 metres. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 also comes with two replaceable shutter button accessories. It has an auto power-off feature that switches off the camera after 5 minutes of idle time.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 supports two AA-size batteries. Lastly, the instant camera measures and weighs 121.2x107.6x67.3mm and weighs 293 grams without batteries, strap, and film.

