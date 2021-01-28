Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Fujifilm GFX100S With 102 Megapixel Large Format Sensor, 5 Axis Image Stabilisation Launched

Fujifilm GFX100S With 102-Megapixel Large Format Sensor, 5-Axis Image Stabilisation Launched

Fujifilm GFX100S uses the X-Processor 4 image processing engine that is found in other GFX series cameras as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 January 2021 11:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm GFX100S With 102-Megapixel Large Format Sensor, 5-Axis Image Stabilisation Launched

Fujifilm GFX100S has an adjustable 3.2-inch LCD touch display

Highlights
  • Fujifilm GFX100S is listed on the Indian website without pricing
  • The mirrorless camera is priced at $5,999 (roughly Rs. 4.38 lakh)
  • Fujifilm GFX100S is rated for up to 460 frames while taking still images

Fujifilm GFX100S mirrorless digital camera has been launched and it boasts of featuring the “world's highest 102-megapixel large format sensor.” This sensor is about 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor and the GFX100S can deliver 100-megapixel images in a handheld form factor that weighs 900 grams. It comes with the same image sensor – X-Processor 4 – that is also present in the predecessor Fujifilm GFX100. The mirrorless camera comes with a new Film Simulation mode that delivers an image similar to the “New American Color” photography format from the 1970s.

Fujifilm GFX100S price, availability

Fujifilm GFX100S is priced at $5,999 (roughly Rs. 4,38 lakh) for the body only, as per a listing on BHPhotoVideo. Fujifilm GFX100S will be available starting late February 2021 but the BHPhotoVideo listing states shipping is expected to start from March 11. As of now, the camera is listed on the Indian website as well but without pricing or availability.

Fujifilm GFX100S specifications, features

Fujifilm GFX100S features a 102-megapixel sensor that is 43.8x32.9mm in size. It uses the X-Processor 4 image processing engine and the ultra-sonic vibration sensor cleaning system. Fujifilm GFX100S can record up to 11,648x8,736 pixels in 4:3 aspect ratio and up to 11,648x6,552 in 16:9. For still images, it has an ISO range of 100 to 12,800 while in video mode, the ISO range is 200 to 12,800. The mirrorless camera packs 6.0-stops of five-axis image stabilisation that compensates for pitch and yaw.

The Fujifilm GFX100S camera comes with a mechanical/ electronic focal plane shutter and single/ continuous/ manual focus options. It comes with face/ eye detection as well. There is a 0.5-inch OLED colour viewfinder with built-in eye sensor and approximately 3.69 million dots. The LCD monitor is a 3.2-inch touch screen that supports tilt adjustment in three angles.

Fujifilm GFX100S is capable of recording 4K footage at up to 29.97fps for up to 120 minutes. In full-HD mode, it can do up to 59.94fps for up to 120 minutes. There are 19 film simulation modes that include PROVIA/Standard, Velvia/Vivid, ASTIA/Soft, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi, and others. For connectivity, the mirrorless camera comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI Micro connector (Type-D), 3.5mm microphone and headphone connectors, 2.5mm remote release connector, and a USB Type-C port.

Fujifilm says the GFX100S is rated for up to 460 frames for still images in normal mode and up to 95 minutes while recording continuous 4K video. For full-HD video, it can deliver approximately 110 minutes of recording time. In terms of storage support, the GFX100S works with SD card, SDHC card, SDXC card, UHS-I/ UHS-II/ Video Speed Class V90.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm, Fujifilm GFX100S, Fujifilm GFX100S Price, Fujifilm GFX100S Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook to Stop Recommending Political Groups to Users

Related Stories

Fujifilm GFX100S With 102-Megapixel Large Format Sensor, 5-Axis Image Stabilisation Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  2. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  3. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  4. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  5. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  6. FAU-G Gives Indians a Game Based on Indian Stories: Vishal Gondal
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and Storage Options Leak Online
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory
  2. iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review
  3. TSMC 'Expediting' Auto Products Amid Chip Shortage
  4. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4
  5. Apple Becomes World's Biggest Smartphone Seller With Record Shipments: IDC
  6. Bridgerton Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 82 Million Members Tune In
  7. YouTube Suspends Donald Trump Indefinitely, Stops Rudy Giuliani Monetising Clips
  8. Fujifilm GFX100S With 102-Megapixel Large Format Sensor, 5-Axis Image Stabilisation Launched
  9. Facebook to Stop Recommending Political Groups to Users
  10. Game of Thrones HBO Max Animated Series in Early Development: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com