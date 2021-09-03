Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled

Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled

Fujifilm GFX 50S II is the most affordable medium format camera from the company. It is expected to be available in late October.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2021 18:07 IST
Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled

Fujifilm GFX 50S II comes with 19 film simulation modes, including Nostalgic Neg

Highlights
  • Fujifilm also launched new interchangeable GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens
  • Fujifilm GFX 50S II also features a five-axis image stabilisation mechani
  • Fujifilm X-T30 II brings additional memory for improved performance

Fujifilm has announced the GFX 50S II medium format camera as the latest addition to its GFX range of mirrorless digital cameras. Fujifilm GFX 50S II is equipped with a 51.4-megapixel large format sensor with image-resolving power that is claimed to capture more detail and sharpness. In addition, the GFX 50S II features a five-axis image stabilisation mechanism that provides up to 6.5 stops of vibration reduction. The company has also refreshed its X-T30 digital camera with the launch of the X-T30 II. This features a 26.4-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor with more memory than its predecessor and an improved LCD with 1.68 million dots of resolution. Fujifilm has introduced a series of new lenses as well.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II

The new Fujifilm GFX 50S II is priced at $3,999 (roughly Rs. 2,92,000) for the body only. It is the most affordable medium format digital camera from the company. It is expected to be available in late October. The new Fujifilm camera has a 51.4-megapixel large format sensor, which is claimed to use a specialised design that maximises light resolution per pixel and improves image sharpness.

The GFX 50S II comes with 19 film simulation modes, including Nostalgic Neg — originally launched in Fujifilm's GFX 100S — that is characterised by high saturation and soft tonality. GFX50S II also features a five-axis image stabilisation mechanism that provides up to 6.5 stops for vibration reduction. It has a high-precision AF system and is claimed to feature more accurate autofocus in face/ eye detection compared to the previous generation GFX 50S. The camera also features a compact and powerful in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism and the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function, capable of creating 200-megapixel images almost entirely free of false colour presentation.

Fujifilm X-T30 II

fujifilm xt30 II Fujifilm X-T30

The X-T30 II features a high-resolution 1.62 million dots LCD monitor on the rear panel

As for the Fujifilm X-T30 II, the successor to the popular X-T30, it brings along additional memory for improved performance. The X-T30 II features a high-resolution 1.62 million dots LCD monitor on the rear panel, an upgrade from the previous model. It uses the same 26.4-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor but will have the latest firmware and film simulations. The camera is capable of shooting smooth 4K/30p video. It is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the body only and will be available from late September.

Fujifilm new lenses

At the summit, Fujifilm also introduced new interchangeable GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens for the Fujifilm GFX system of large-format cameras. GF35-70mm is a compact and lightweight zoom lens, weighing approximately 390 grams. It consists of 11 elements, including one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, in nine groups. The lens is weather-resistant at nine locations, and can be used with weather-resistant GFX system cameras in temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius. GF35-70mm is currently expected to be available in late November at a price of $999.95 (roughly Rs. 73,000).

Fujifilm has also introduced the XF33mm R LM WR and the XF23mm R LM WR lenses. The XF33mm has a weather-resistant build and is equivalent to 50mm in the 35mm film format. The 15-element lens measures 2.89 inches and weighs 360 grams. XF33mm f/1.4 is currently expected to be available in late October at a price of $799.95 (roughly Rs. 58,400).

Lastly, the XF23mm f/1.4 R LM WR also has a durable weather-resistant design and offers a popular and highly versatile focal length of 23mm (equivalent to 35mm in the 35mm film format), with a minimal working distance of 19cm and a maximum magnification of 0.2x. It is approximately 375 grams and measures approximately 3-inches long, with a filter thread size of 58mm. The XF23mm f/1.4 R LM WR is expected to be available in late November at a price of $899 (roughly Rs. 65,500).

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm GFX 50S II, Fujifilm GFX 50S II Price, Fujifilm GFX 50S II Specifications, Fujifilm X T30 II, Fujifilm, Fujifilm GF35 70mm Lens, Fujifilm XF33mm Lens, Fujifilm XF23mm Lens
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Didi May Come Under China’s State Control, Beijing Proposes Government-Run Firms Invest in Company: Report
Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  3. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  4. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  5. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  6. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  7. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  9. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  10. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
#Latest Stories
  1. Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled
  2. Didi May Come Under China’s State Control, Beijing Proposes Government-Run Firms Invest in Company: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499
  5. Shang-Chi Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Teardown Video Shows Difficulty in Replacing Battery and Display
  7. Cryptocurrency Investment 101: How to Calculate Moving Average and Why is it Important
  8. SMIC to Invest $8.87 Billion for New Chip Plant in Shanghai
  9. Twitter Users Crack Mystery Behind Samosas With Serial Numbers
  10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processors, Up to 2.2K Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com