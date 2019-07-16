Earlier this May, Fujifilm finally took the wraps off its flagship medium-format camera, the GFX 100 and now, the company has officially launched it in India. The GFX 100 is a medium-format, mirrorless camera which boasts of a 100-megapixel sensor, in-body image stabilisation, 4K video recording and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The camera is available in India at a price of Rs. 7,86,999.

The GFX 100 uses a full-sized body, which means you get a side and bottom hand grips, similar to Canon's EOS-1DX II. This chunky camera body is quite a handful too, weighing in at roughly 1.36kg. You get a secondary shutter button and dial on the bottom right corner, for when you switch shooting orientations. The controls at the back look very similar to those on the Fujifilm X-T3 as there's a similar, dual-hinged 3.2-inch touchscreen with a 2.36 million dot resolution. There's a removable OLED EVF, with a crazy high 5.76-million dot resolution, similar to the Panasonic S1 and S1R. The Fujifilm GFX 100 body is also dust and weather resistant and is built using a magnesium alloy. The dials for shutter speed and ISO have been swapped for a LCD display, which shows you the appropriate dials based on the shooting mode you're in.

The Fujifilm GFX 100 boasts of a brand-new 102-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and is powered by Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 image processor. According to the company, this is the world's first medium format camera to pack in this kind of sensor size, while still having PDAF and 5-axis in-body stabilisation. 4K video shooting is also supported, up to 30fps, or you can output 10-bit 4:2:2 uncompressed footage over HDMI. Other features include an ISO range of 100-12,800, support for 16-bit RAW files, a Type-C USB port, and two SD card slots with support for up to UHS-II speeds.

At the event, Fujifilm also unveiled the new Premista series of zoom lenses. The lenses are designed for large format sensors, such as the GFX 100, and are aimed for use in professional video productions. The Premista 28-100mm T2.9 will be available in August at a price of $38,800 (roughy Rs. 26,58,537), while the Premista 80-250mm T2.9-3.5 will be available later this year for $39,800 (roughly Rs. 27,27,056).

“With the launch of GFX100, we have achieved a great milestone in our digital camera business,” said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, in a statement. “I am optimistic that the launch will further enhance our presence in India and we will continue introducing cameras that deliver an unparalleled standard of optical brilliance that is sure to delight a photographer's fantasy.”