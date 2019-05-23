During Photokina 2018, Fujifilm teased attendees that it was working on a 100-megapixel medium format camera which would be called the GFX 100S. The company has now officially taken the wraps off it. The new camera is simply called the GFX 100 and it boasts of many firsts for a medium format camera, such as phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 4K video recording and in-body stabilisation. The camera will go on sale in the US from June 30 for a suggested price of $9,999.95 (roughly Rs. 6,95,860).

The camera uses a full-sized body, which means you get a side and bottom hand grips, similar to Canon's EOS-1DX II. This chunky camera body is quite a handful too, weighing in at roughly 1.36kg. You get a secondary shutter button and dial on the bottom right corner, for when you switch shooting orientations. The controls at the back look very similar to those on the Fujifilm X-T3 as there's a similar, dual-hinged 3.2-inch touchscreen with a 2.36 million dot resolution. There's a removable OLED EVF, with a crazy high 5.76-million dot resolution, similar to the Panasonic S1 and S1R. The Fujifilm GFX 100 body is also dust and weather resistant and is built using a magnesium alloy. The dials for shutter sped and ISO have be swapped for a LCD display, which shows you the appropriate dials based on the shooting mode you're in.

The biggest change though in on the inside. The Fujifilm GFX 100 boasts of a rand new 102-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and is powered by Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 image processor. According to the company, this is the world's first medium format camera to pack in this kind of sensor size, while still having PDAF and 5-axis in-body stabilisation. 4K video shooting is also supported, up to 30fps, or you can output 10-bit 4:2:2 uncompressed footage over HDMI.

Other features include an ISO range of 100-12,800, support for 16-bit RAW files, a Type-C USB port, and two SD card slots with support for up to UHS-II speeds.