NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Facebook's Portal Camera Spotted Receiving 5 Star Reviews on Amazon, Penned by Facebook Employees

Facebook's Portal Camera Spotted Receiving 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, Penned by Facebook Employees

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook's Portal Camera Spotted Receiving 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, Penned by Facebook Employees

Facebook Portal was unveiled back in October last year as a video-chat device

Highlights

  • Portal reviewers' names on Amazon match with Facebook employee's monikers
  • All of the reviews in question had given 5-star ratings to Portal
  • This is against Amazon's guidelines

Facebook Portal, the smart display that was launched by the social media giant last year - just months after being named in the data scandal, has now been caught receiving fake five-star reviews on Amazon. It seems that most of the five-star reviews for the Portal device came from none other than Facebook employees. This may indirectly help the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company persuade a large number of customers towards its device that competes against the likes of Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Hub.

As first spotted by The New York Times columnist Kevin Roose, the names of multiple Portal reviewers on Amazon matched the monikers of Facebook employees. This is notably against Amazon's guidelines for reviews as they strictly restrict "creating, modifying, or posting content regarding your (or your relative's, close friend's, business associate's, or employer's) product or services)."

Roose noted that at least three of over 100 five-star reviews for the Portal perfectly match with the names of Facebook employees, including Tim Chappell, the head of supply-chain and strategic sourcing Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR) products; Javier Cubria, an event marketer at Facebook; and Oren Hafif, a security engineering manager at the company. Notably, Hafif's review on Amazon was even called out by a customer, who asked the reviewer about his employment status with Facebook.

While all the reviews in question were positive, Hafif's review claimed that the Portal "currently lacks support for more apps and uses," though he presumed that this would be improved over time. Interestingly, Facebook expanded the uses of the device and enabled YouTube access shortly after the sceptical review got posted in November.

Facebook's Vice President of AR and VR Andrew Bosworth, in a response to Roose's tweet, argued that reviews from employees were "neither coordinated nor directed" from the company. He also mentioned that the company would ask the employees to remove their reviews, seemingly confirming the allegation.

This isn't the first time when the Facebook Portal camera found itself in hot water. The video-chat device that was launched in October last year was found to be designed as a source to serve users targeted ads. A Facebook spokesperson suggested that the hardware could be used as a channel for gathering information to enable targeted ad campaigns.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Flipkart and Amazon Sales This Weekend: Everything You Need to Know
Pricee
Facebook's Portal Camera Spotted Receiving 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, Penned by Facebook Employees
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  4. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  5. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  6. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  7. Flipkart and Amazon Sales This Weekend: All You Need to Know
  8. Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series to Be Phased Out, New Affordable Line Tipped
  9. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  10. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.