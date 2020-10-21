DJI Pocket 2 With Upgraded Camera and Four Microphones Launched

DJI Pocket 2 pocket-sized stabilised camera has been launched with an upgraded camera and more microphones. Successor of the DJI Osmo Pocket, it offers up to 140 minutes of battery life and weighs 117 grams. It has a three-axis gimbal, is supported by a 4K camera, and has a larger sensor and wider lens compared to its predecessor. It has an improved audio system with four microphones, and pre-programmed shooting modes. The DJI Pocket 2 comes with a price tag of $349 (roughly Rs. 25,747).

The DJI Pocket 2 has a modular design with a removable plate. Like the DJI Osmo Pocket, it too can be used as a stand-alone stabilised camera, connected to mobile devices through the dedicated phone connector, or operated remotely with wireless accessories for greater camera control.

“Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content,” said Roger Luo, DJI President, in a statement. Everyone and anyone can shoot a video, but Pocket 2 can help you capture footage like a pro, taking your visual storytelling skills to a whole new level.”

DJI Pocket 2 price

DJI Pocket 2 is available for purchase from store.dji.com and authorised retail partners, in two options. There is no word of India pricing or availability at the moment. For $349 (roughly Rs. 25,747), you can purchase the DJI Pocket 2 with the Mini Control Stick and Tripod Mount. The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,813) includes the Mini Control Stick, Tripod Mount, Wide-Angle Lens, Wireless Microphone + Windscreen, Do-It-All Handle, and Micro Tripod.

DJI Pocket 2 Camera

DJI Pocket 2 sports a 1/1.7-inch image sensor. Images can be captured in 64-megapixels or 16-megapixels in a high-resolution mode. It has a 20mm/f.19 lens. Videos can be recorded up to 4k/60fps at a maximum bitrate of 100MBps. HDR video has also been added, which the company says will result in vivid colours. DJI Pocket 2 offers up to 8x zoom using the 64-megapixel mode or 4x lossless zoom in 1080p or 16-megapixel mode. Autofocus has also been redeveloped, using a Hybrid 2.0 AF blend of phase and contrast detection to increase speed and accuracy.

DJI Pocket 2 Features

DJI Pocket 2 has a Pro Mode, through which you can control advanced camera settings like ISO, shutter speed, EV, and focus mode. Through ActiveTrack 3.0, you can select a subject and DJI Pocket 2 will keep it in the frame automatically. It also has slow motion features and three different time-lapse operations. The Hyperlapse option automatically integrates electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for additional smoothness.

The panorama modes, users can capture four photos in through 180 degrees pano, and can merge nine images through thee 3x3 Pano setting. Users can also directly livestream to Facebook or YouTube through the DJI Pocket 2. There is also a Story Mode, in which users can preset camera movements, colour profiles, choose templates, and share to social media.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.