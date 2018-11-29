DJI Osmo Pocket is the latest imaging accessory by the Chinese drone manufacturer that is designed to take on GoPro's Hero series. The new offering is touted to be the world's smallest three-axis stabilised camera. It comes in a 4-inch tall body and sports a 1/2.3-inch sensor that is capable of recording 4K video. DJI has also provided dual microphones to record stereo audio while capturing video 4K footage. The three-axis mechanical gimbal on the Osmo Pocket compensates for shake and movement using a mechanical stabilisation. Also, the 116 grams of weight makes the new camera a pocketable device that can be your companion during travels and adventures. The Osmo Pocket comes with a price tag of $349 (roughly Rs. 24,400). It is already available for pre-orders through the online DJI store, DJI Flagship Stores, DJI Authorised Retailers, and other sellers in the US, while its availability is scheduled for December 15.

The DJI Osmo Pocket has a 1/2.3-inch sensor that is capable of capturing 12-megapixel still shots as well as recording 4K videos with up to 60fps frame rate at 100Mbps. There are also dual microphones that work with the company's proprietary noise cancelling algorithms to let you capture high-quality audio while recording 4K videos. Also, there is a built-in battery pack that is claimed to deliver two hours of shooting time for recording 4K, 30fps videos.

To give a stable video recording experience, DJI has offered a three-axis mechanical gimbal that is claimed to compensate for movements and smooths the motions. You can record videos by holding the Osmo Pocket in your hand, and there is a one-inch touchscreen to let you frame your subjects - without requiring any external monitor. You can additionally use the touchscreen to pick an appropriate shooting mode or adjust the available settings. The camera also has a universal port under the touchscreen to let you connect your Android smartphone or iPhone using the bundled Lightning and USB Type-C adapters.

DJI has given features such as ActiveTrack subject tracking, FaceTrack face tracking, Timelapse, and Motionlapse. Also, there is an FPV Mode to enable the camera to follow your tilt and lean and shoot dynamic footage instead of locking the gimbal to one position. The camera also includes a 3x3 and 180-degree panorama support as well as works with the DJI Mimo app that offers Story Mode and Pro Mode.

Alongside the Osmo Pocket itself, DJI has announced an ecosystem of accessories that will work with the new camera. This is something to give a tough competition to GoPro Hero cameras. There are accessories such as accessory mount, Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth supported wireless mount, and a controller wheel. Furthermore, you can also pick a range of ND filters, waterproof case, extension rode, 3.5mm adapter, and a charging case to take the Osmo Pocket to your next holidays.

"Innovation is at the heart of every product we create and DJI Osmo Pocket is here to change the way photos and videos are captured, not just by professionals but by parents, couples, adventurers, travelers, and everyone in between," said Roger Luo, President at DJI, in a press statement.