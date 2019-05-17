Technology News

DJI Osmo Action Camera Launched at $349, Features 2 Displays

The DJI Osmo Action camera competes with the GoPro Hero 7 Black

17 May 2019
The DJI Osmo Action is priced at $349

Highlights
  • Osmo Action is the first action camera from DJI
  • It has a dual display setup
  • It has a 12-megapixel sensor and sports EIS

DJI, the maker of drones and gimbals, has launched its first action camera. This new action camera takes on GoPro cameras. DJI calls it the Osmo Action and it retails for $349 (roughly Rs. 24,500). The Osmo Action will be a direct competitor to the GoPro Hero 7 and has some features that give it an edge over the competition. One of them is a front facing display which will help capture selfies and vlog style videos, something that the competition does not offer yet.

The DJI Osmo Action has two cameras, a 1.4-inch full-colour display at the front and a 2.25-inch touchscreen at the back. This front colour display is useful for framing when clicking selfies or vlogging and none on the popular action cameras offer this functionality. The GoPro action cameras also have a touchscreen display at the back but have a tiny black and white display on the front which shows details like shooting mode.

Osmo's action camera has a 1/2.3-inch 12-megapixel CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and a 145-degree field-of-view. It is capable of 4k 60fps videos at 100Mbps or 240fps video at 1080p or lower resolutions. You can also shoot in HDR at up to 30 frames per second.

The Osmo Action has EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) which the company refers to as the RockSteady feature. This works even when shooting at 4K 60fps which is impressive. Like most action cameras, the Osmo Action has a waterproof body which is waterproof upto 11m. It also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and packs in a 1,300mAh battery. The Osmo Action pairs with DJI's mobile app and users can control it directly using the phone.

The Osmo Action is currently on sale on DJI's website along with multiple compatible accessories.

Further reading: DJI, DJI Osmo Action, GoPro
Aditya Shenoy

DJI Osmo Action Camera Launched at $349, Features 2 Displays
