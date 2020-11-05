DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched

DJI Mini 2 has been launched, offering 4K video support and 4x optical zoom. The lightweight drone comes with OcuSync 2.0, which is the company's data transmission technology. DJI Mini 2 has upgraded features and improved flight capabilities as compared to the DJI Mavic Mini. The maximum transmission range between the drone and controller has been extended to 10 kilometres. DJI Mini 2 has a three-axis motorised gimbal, ensuring solid stabilisation.

DJI Mini 2 price

The new drone by DJI is available for $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) from the DJI store. You can also opt for purchasing the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 44,500). The combo comes with a propeller holder, a two-way charging hub, DJI 18W USB charger, and a shoulder bag. It also includes two more sets of battery and spare propellers and a bunch of extra spare screws.

There is no information about DJI Mini 2's international availability so far.

DJI Mini 2 features, specifications

DJI Mini 2 supports up to 4K video resolution, at 30 frames per second at a 100MBps bitrate. It supports HD video transmission at a distance of up to 10 kilometres. The drone has a 12-megapixel camera. You can choose from wide-angle mode, 180-degrees, and sphere panoramas. It is also possible to click RAW photos from the DJI Mini 2, not just JPGs. QuickShot Modes in the drone consist of Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang.

The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and uses a 2250mAh battery. DJI Mini 2 can resist 29-38kmph winds, as per the company, and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 metres. It weighs less than 249 grams, making it compact and convenient.

When DJI Mini 2 is close to your smartphone, the DJI Fly app will automatically recognise it and synchronise selected photos and videos at 20MBps. With the trimmed download feature, you can cut out a segment of the footage to edit and download. You can also share videos directly on social media. The app can also be used to add soundtracks and filters.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.