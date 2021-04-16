Technology News
loading
DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched

DJI Air 2S is 25 grams heavier than its predecessor DJI Mavic Air 2 and has 3 minutes shorter flight time.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2021 18:36 IST
DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched

DJI Air 2S is a foldable drone

Highlights
  • DJI Air 2S starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400)
  • The drone has obstacle sensing in four directions
  • DJI Air 2S has a 20-megapixel camera

DJI Air 2S drone has been launched in the US. It is a successor to DJI Mavic Air 2, but the company has decided to drop the Mavic moniker this time around. DJI Air 2S comes with several improvements over its predecessor such as higher maximum speeds, foldable arms, and an improved camera. The DJI Air 2S drone, however, has shorter flight time at 31 minutes compared to DJI Mavic Air 2's 34 minutes. DJI Air 2S is also sold in a special combo package that includes a shoulder bag as well.

DJI Air 2S price

DJI Air 2S is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400) for the standard package with one battery and three pairs of low noise propellers. DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo costs $1,299 (roughly Rs. 96,800) and includes three batteries, six pairs of low noise propellers, an ND filter set, battery charging hub, battery to power bank adapter, and a shoulder bag.

DJI has not shared details on international availability as of yet.

DJI Air 2S specifications, features

DJI Air 2S is a foldable drone that comes with GPS, GLONASS, a single compass, 8GB of internal storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. This gives the drone a total flight time of 31 minutes with no wind and a maximum hovering time of 30 minutes. The maximum flight speed is 19 metres per second and maximum flight distance is 18.5km.

DJI Air 2S can connect to the controller over 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency and automatically changes to the best channel available. The major upgrade on the Air 2S is the camera. It now has a 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 lens, compared to the 1/2-inch sensor on its predecessor. It has a resolution of 20 megapixels and a field of view of 88 degrees. It has an ISO range of 100 to 12,800 in manual mode and can take 5,472x3,648 pixels images in 3:2 aspect ratio or 5,472x3,078 pixels images in 16:9 aspect ratio. DJI Air 2S has a bit rate of 150 Mbps and can record up to 5.4K (5,472x3,078 pixels) at up to 30 fps or 4K at up to 60fps. It can also do 1080p at 120fps. You can expand the inbuilt 8GB storage with a microSD card (up to 256GB).

DJI Air 2S also comes with forward, backward, upward, and downward facing precision measurement sensors. There are dual vision sensors and Time of Flight sensors (ToF) on the bottom and all these sensors allow the drone to have obstacle sensing in four directions. The controller for DJI Air 2S has six hours battery life and uses the company's OcuSync 2.0 for transmitting to the drone. The drone measures 180x97x77mm in its folded state and 183x253x77mm in its unfolded state. It weighs 595 grams, that is 25 grams heavier than DJI Mavic Air 2.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Further reading: DJI Air 2S, DJI Air 2S Price, DJI Air 2S Specifications, DJI, DJI Mavic Air 2
Vineet Washington
DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
