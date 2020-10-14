Canon PowerShot Zoom, a new unique point-and-shoot monocular camera, has been launched in the US. This product was launched after being tested under a crowdfunding project in Japan. It essentially acts as a telescope, allowing users to zoom over a large distance, and it also lets you take pictures and videos of the zoomed-in subject. The company that this digital camera is useful while watching a game at a sports stadium, during birdwatching, and even capturing your kid's facial expressions when they are on stage.

Canon PowerShot Zoom price

The Canon PowerShot Zoom is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,900) in the US and its availability is pegged for late November, reports The Verge. It comes in a single White colour option. It's worth noting that no pricing or launch details have been listed on the company's US website yet.

Canon PowerShot Zoom specifications, features

Canon PowerShot Zoom has a three-way one-touch switchable button that lets you view at 100mm to 400mm optical zoom, and up to 800mm digital zoom. Camera features include autofocus, face tracking, and optical image stabilisation. There is a 12-megapixel CMOS sensor that is 1/3-inch in size and comes with a variable aperture of f/5.6 to f/6.3. This means the camera won't likely produce great quality night shots.

Canon notes that the Powershot Zoom will allow users to capture Full-HD 30p videos as well. It has a 0.39-inch OLED-based Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) featuring approximately 2.36 million dots. The camera weighs 145 grams.

Users can connect the camera to the Canon Camera Connect app and use their mobile phones as a Remote LiveView to see what's seen through the camera's viewfinder. The app also allows for easy transfer of images and videos from PowerShot Zoom to the phone. The camera offers support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and has a microSD card slot for storing content. The Canon Powershot Zoom features a USB Type-C port for charging and comes with an inbuilt microphone support.

