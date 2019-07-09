Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerSot G5 X Mark II With Stacked CMOS Sensor, 4K Video, and USB Charging Launched

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerSot G5 X Mark II With Stacked CMOS Sensor, 4K Video, and USB Charging Launched

The two cameras share similar specifications but are targeted at slightly different audiences

By | Updated: 9 July 2019 13:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerSot G5 X Mark II With Stacked CMOS Sensor, 4K Video, and USB Charging Launched

The new 1-inch sensor cameras are designed for casual use, with a focus on video and selfies

Highlights
  • Both cameras feature DIGIC 8 image processors and 4K video
  • They have 1-inch sensors, 20fps burst shooting and flip-up displays
  • The cameras will launch in August starting at $749

Canon has just announced a major update to two of its point-and-shoot cameras, by launching the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II. Both cameras offer major upgrades over their respective predecessors, featuring Canon's latest image processor and video recording up to 4K resolution. Both cameras will be available in August, with the PowerShot G7 X Mark III costing $749.99 (roughly Rs. 51,543) and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II costing $899.99 (roughly Rs. 61,852). Canon hasn't revealed India prices for now or when it plans to launch them in India.

While the PowerShot G7 X Mark III looks like an iterative update in terms of design, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II gets a design overhaul, which now looks a lot like the PowerShot G7 X series. Both cameras have many features in common, which include Canon's latest DIGIC 8 image processor, a 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor with a 20.1-megapixel resolution, continuous shooting up to 20fps, a maximum ISO value of 12,800, 4K video recording up to 30fps (and 1080p at 60fps and 120fps) with no sensor crop, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and USB Type-C charging.

canon g5x ii ndtv canon

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is priced at $749.99

 

The new feature added to the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is live video streaming. The camera has the ability to live stream to YouTube which is good news for creators and vloggers. It can also shoot vertical videos, for use on social media channels. The new camera has the same 24-100mm lens, with an aperture of f/1.8 - f/2.8 like the previous model. It has a 3-inch LCD display which flips all the way back, for easier selfies. There's no electronic viewfinder (EVF), so all the framing will have to be done using the LCD display. Battery life doesn't seem great as its rated to deliver just 235 shots per charge.

The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II is the more expensive model, which offers bigger upgrades over its predecessor. It boasts of a slightly higher zoom compared to the PowerShot G7 X Mark III, with a focal length of 24-120mm and a aperture range of f/1.8 to f/2.8. The PowerShot G5 X Mark II also gets a pop-up OLED EVF, similar to Sony's RX100 Mark III series and above. When framing your shot through the EVF, you can use the LCD display as a touchpad to drag the autofocus point around. This camera also has a 3-inch touchscreen display, which can flip 180-degrees forward for selfies. Battery life is once again not great, with a rating of just 230 shots per charge.

“With features such as live-stream to YouTube and a pop-up EVF, the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II are true testaments to the company's commitment to integrate the latest advancements for those who choose to digitally stream their journeys with the world or seek to scale and capture the highest peaks,” said Kazuto Ogawa, President and COO, Canon US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canon, digital cameras, Canon Powershot
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale of the Year
Huawei Mate X Poster Spotted in Shop in China, Hints Release Is Near
Honor Smartphones
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerSot G5 X Mark II With Stacked CMOS Sensor, 4K Video, and USB Charging Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Video Teaser Released Ahead of August 7 Launch
  5. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
  6. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  7. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  9. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  10. TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.