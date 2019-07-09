Canon has just announced a major update to two of its point-and-shoot cameras, by launching the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II. Both cameras offer major upgrades over their respective predecessors, featuring Canon's latest image processor and video recording up to 4K resolution. Both cameras will be available in August, with the PowerShot G7 X Mark III costing $749.99 (roughly Rs. 51,543) and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II costing $899.99 (roughly Rs. 61,852). Canon hasn't revealed India prices for now or when it plans to launch them in India.

While the PowerShot G7 X Mark III looks like an iterative update in terms of design, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II gets a design overhaul, which now looks a lot like the PowerShot G7 X series. Both cameras have many features in common, which include Canon's latest DIGIC 8 image processor, a 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor with a 20.1-megapixel resolution, continuous shooting up to 20fps, a maximum ISO value of 12,800, 4K video recording up to 30fps (and 1080p at 60fps and 120fps) with no sensor crop, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and USB Type-C charging.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is priced at $749.99

The new feature added to the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is live video streaming. The camera has the ability to live stream to YouTube which is good news for creators and vloggers. It can also shoot vertical videos, for use on social media channels. The new camera has the same 24-100mm lens, with an aperture of f/1.8 - f/2.8 like the previous model. It has a 3-inch LCD display which flips all the way back, for easier selfies. There's no electronic viewfinder (EVF), so all the framing will have to be done using the LCD display. Battery life doesn't seem great as its rated to deliver just 235 shots per charge.

The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II is the more expensive model, which offers bigger upgrades over its predecessor. It boasts of a slightly higher zoom compared to the PowerShot G7 X Mark III, with a focal length of 24-120mm and a aperture range of f/1.8 to f/2.8. The PowerShot G5 X Mark II also gets a pop-up OLED EVF, similar to Sony's RX100 Mark III series and above. When framing your shot through the EVF, you can use the LCD display as a touchpad to drag the autofocus point around. This camera also has a 3-inch touchscreen display, which can flip 180-degrees forward for selfies. Battery life is once again not great, with a rating of just 230 shots per charge.

“With features such as live-stream to YouTube and a pop-up EVF, the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II are true testaments to the company's commitment to integrate the latest advancements for those who choose to digitally stream their journeys with the world or seek to scale and capture the highest peaks,” said Kazuto Ogawa, President and COO, Canon US.