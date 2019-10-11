Technology News
loading
  • Canon Ivy Rec Clippable Rugged Camera Already in Production, Starts Shipping Next Week in the US

Canon Ivy Rec Clippable Rugged Camera Already in Production, Starts Shipping Next Week in the US

Pre-orders are open on B&H for sale in the US.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 18:51 IST
Canon Ivy Rec outdoor camera goes on sale next week for $130

Highlights
  • The Ivy Rec features a 13-megapixel, 1/3-inch CMOS sensor
  • It’s rugged, waterproof, and dustproof
  • The camera can shoot 1080p videos

Back in July, we heard about Canon's experimental pocket camera that went up on crowdfunding site Indiegogo and now, it finally ready to ship sometime next week. Production began sometime in August, and some of the big retail stores in the US already have it up for pre-order. The camera will go on sale for a price of $130 (roughly Rs. 9,200). Depending on the success Canon has with it in a market like the US, it could consider bringing the camera to other markets as well.

The Ivy Rec is a clippable, outdoor camera about the size of a portable SSD. According to the Indiegogo listing, it features a 13-megapixel, 1/3-inch CMOS with full-HD video recording up to 60fps. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and pairs with the optional Canon Mini Cam app. The camera doesn't have a display but it does have a little cutout for the clip, which Canon says, can be used as a makeshift viewfinder.

It is waterproof up to 1m of water, shockproof up to 2m, and dustproof. It weighs only 86g and can shoot either 4:3 or 1:1 aspect photos and 16:9 aspect videos. The Ivy Rec doesn't have any in-built storage, so you'll need to pop-in a microSD card. There are quite a few buttons and LEDs on it. There's a shutter button on the top, a tripod mount underneath, and a mode dial at the back. The camera is also available in three colours — Dragonfruit, Riptide and Avocado.

Comments

Further reading: Canon, Canon Ivy Rec, camera
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

