Technology News
loading

Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation

According to Canon, EOS R5 is their most advanced full-frame mirrorless camera ever.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 13 February 2020 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation

Canon EOS R5 will be capable of recording 8K video

Highlights
  • Canon EOS R5 is under development
  • It will feature continuous shooting and 8K video recording
  • 9 RF lenses also planned for 2020 release

Canon has announced the development of its latest mirrorless camera called the Canon EOS R5. According to the company, this is the most advanced full-frame mirrorless camera that they have ever made. The key highlight of the Canon EOS R5 is its newly designed CMOS sensor and a new image processor. In addition to the EOS R5, Canon in 2020 also plans to release a total of seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders which are at the moment under development.

The upcoming Canon EOS R5, which as we mentioned at the start is currently under development, will make use of a newly designed CMOS sensor. With this, the camera will be able to support advanced features such as continuous shooting up to approximately 20 fps using an electronic shutter and up to approximately 12 fps using a mechanical shutter that will help in capturing fast-moving objects with ease. Additionally, the camera will also be able to capture 8K videos which will enable users to extract high-resolution still images from video footage as well as process 8K video into higher-quality 4K video.

Moreover, the Canon EOS R5 also sounds promising when it will come to image stabilisation, at least on paper. The upcoming camera will be the first Canon camera to integrate the camera's in-body stabiliser with the image stabilisation systems found in the attached RF lenses, resulting in better-stabilised shots. And to capture all the stuff, the camera will also feature dual media card slots and will support automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform.

As we mentioned above, Canon is also planning to release a total of 9 RF lenses in 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Extender RF 1.4x, and Extender RF 2x. These lenses alongside the EOS R5 mirrorless camera are set to be showcased from February 27 to March 1, at the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show 2020, scheduled to be held at the Pacifico Yokohama convention hall in Yokohama, Japan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canon, Canon EOS R5
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: What’s the Difference

Related Stories

Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  7. Realme 6 Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Reveals MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  9. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. MWC 2020 Cancelled: Here's Everything You Need to Know About World's Biggest Phone Show
  2. Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation
  3. Taj Mahal 1989 Cast on Female Sexuality, Patriarchy, and Evolution of Love
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  6. Xiaomi CEO Urges China's Smartphone Industry to Return to Work as Soon as Possible
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) Render Leak Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, Key Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon, Flipkart and iQoo.com to Carry the Smartphone
  10. Coronavirus: China Implements 'Close Contact Detector' in Efforts to Curb Virus Spread
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.