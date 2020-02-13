Canon has announced the development of its latest mirrorless camera called the Canon EOS R5. According to the company, this is the most advanced full-frame mirrorless camera that they have ever made. The key highlight of the Canon EOS R5 is its newly designed CMOS sensor and a new image processor. In addition to the EOS R5, Canon in 2020 also plans to release a total of seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders which are at the moment under development.

The upcoming Canon EOS R5, which as we mentioned at the start is currently under development, will make use of a newly designed CMOS sensor. With this, the camera will be able to support advanced features such as continuous shooting up to approximately 20 fps using an electronic shutter and up to approximately 12 fps using a mechanical shutter that will help in capturing fast-moving objects with ease. Additionally, the camera will also be able to capture 8K videos which will enable users to extract high-resolution still images from video footage as well as process 8K video into higher-quality 4K video.

Moreover, the Canon EOS R5 also sounds promising when it will come to image stabilisation, at least on paper. The upcoming camera will be the first Canon camera to integrate the camera's in-body stabiliser with the image stabilisation systems found in the attached RF lenses, resulting in better-stabilised shots. And to capture all the stuff, the camera will also feature dual media card slots and will support automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform.

As we mentioned above, Canon is also planning to release a total of 9 RF lenses in 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Extender RF 1.4x, and Extender RF 2x. These lenses alongside the EOS R5 mirrorless camera are set to be showcased from February 27 to March 1, at the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show 2020, scheduled to be held at the Pacifico Yokohama convention hall in Yokohama, Japan.