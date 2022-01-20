Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Canon EOS R5 C Full Frame Hybrid Camera With 45 Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched

Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched

Canon EOS R5 C camera can record up to 8K/ 60fps videos.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 January 2022 16:40 IST
Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched

Photo Credit: Canon USA

Canon EOS R5 C camera packs a 45-megapixel CMOS sensor

Highlights
  • Canon EOS R5 C camera comes with Digic X image processor
  • The camera comes with 1,053 Automatic AF zones for sharp images
  • Canon EOS R5 C camera can shoot in 8K Cinema RAW Light and MP4 formats

Canon EOS R5 C hybrid camera has been launched in the US. The full-frame camera borrows some elements from the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera, and the Cinema EOS product line to offer “best of both worlds.” The body of Canon EOS R5 C is quite similar to Canon EOS R5 with little alterations such as a red shutter button, among others. As per the company, the new camera can capture 8K (8192x4,320 pixels)/60fps RAW cinematic video shooting, and is aimed at filmmakers, multimedia journalists, as well as advanced amateurs.

Canon EOS R5 C price, availability

The new Canon EOS R5 C camera price has been set at $4,499 (roughly Rs. 3,35,200), and it will be available from March.

Canon EOS R5 C specifications, features

Canon EOS R5 C packs a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS imaging sensor, paired with Digic X image processor which allows the camera to capture great images as well as up to 8K/60fps RAW cinematic videos. Canon says that the camera can capture still images at speeds of up to 20fps, and its Dual Pixel CMOS AF II capability “can track split second movements” of moving vehicles. The camera comes with 1,053 Automatic AF zones for high-quality and sharp images. The camera comes with 13 marked, assignable buttons that allow users to customise camera operation.

When it comes to video shooting, Canon EOS R5 C works as a Cinema EOS camera. It features a cooling fan built into the body to throw the heat out, facilitating continuous video shooting at 8K/60fps. Interestingly, it is the first Cinema EOS system camera to offer internal 8K/60fps RAW recording. Canon says that the new offering supports recording of two 8K formats: Cinema RAW Light that is great for post-production grading and archiving, and MP4 which is optimised for faster online use.

Apart from these two, the camera offers support for MXF-based XF-AVC format for broadcasting standards. The Canon EOS R5 C camera supports HDR recording in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) formats. It can also record High Frame Rate (HFR) movies at up to 4K/120fps in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping the sensor.

Lastly, the EOS R5 C camera offers enhanced image stabilisation when Canon's RF lenses with optical IS are combined with the EOS R5 C camera's electronic IS while shooting XF-AVC or MP4 formats. Connectivity options on the camera include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to help transfer images quickly.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Canon EOS R5 C

Canon EOS R5 C

Camera Type Digital Camera
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type LCD
Display Size 3.2 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canon EOS R5 C, Canon EOS R5 C Price, Canon EOS R5 C Specifications, Canon
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple
Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  9. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA
  3. Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
  4. WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple
  5. Apple No Longer Releasing Security Patches for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Says Updating Older Versions Was ‘Temporary’
  6. Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Next Film to Star Robert Pattinson: Report
  7. UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto
  8. Tesla, India Said to Be Stuck in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge
  9. Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com