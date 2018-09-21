Canon on Friday at an event in New Delhi launched its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R, in India. It has been priced at Rs. 1,89,950 (body-only) and with the EOS R kit (RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens), the price will be Rs. 2,78,945. The sale of the camera will start in mid-October, the company announced. Along with the camera, Canon also unveiled four new RF lenses, two super telephoto EF lenses and one prime EF-M lens. With the new EOS R, four types of RF mount adapters have been introduced to complete the EOS R ecosystem.

"Being one of the global leaders in the imaging space, Canon has always kept innovation at the forefront, enabling technology to compliment the art of photography. For over 30 years, the legendary EOS system has given photographers and filmmakers the benchmark for high-quality imagery," said Yoshiyuki Mizoguchi, Group Executive - ICB Products Group, Canon.

The EOS R has some pretty impressive specifications. You get a 30.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, Canon's DIGIC 8 image processor, and a massive 5,655 selectable AF points. The ISO range is 100-40,000 and expandable, burst shooting can go up to 8fps, and the company's famed Dual Pixel AF system is also supported. The EOS R features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, which lets you transfer images (either original or reduced size) directly to your smartphone, as they are shot. You can record video at up to 4K at 30fps, with support for Canon's C-Log profile.

Canon EOS R First Impressions

Canon also announced prices for its new lenses. The RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM will be available at a price of Rs. 88,995, the RF50mm f/1.2L USM will be available at a price of Rs. 1,85,995, the RF28-70mm f/2L USM will be available at a price of Rs. 2,42,995, the RF35mm f/1.8 MACRO IS STM will be available at a price of Rs. 40,995, the EF-M32mm f/1.4 STM will be available at a price of Rs. 34,995, the EF400mm f/2.8L IS III USM will be available at a price of Rs. 9,69,995, the EF600mm f/4L IS III USM will be available at a price of Rs. 10,50,995, the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R will be available at a price of Rs. 7,995, the Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R will be available at a price of Rs. 15,995, the Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R with ND Filter will be available at a price of Rs. 31,995, while the Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R with PL Filter will be available at a price of Rs. 23,995.

"With its exemplary features like the new RF mount, advanced dual pixel CMOS AF and 4K ultra high definition, it is a marvel designed to complement and expand the creative horizons of its users," Mizoguchi said.

"India has played a key role in the growth journey of Canon's imaging business and I am glad to be here today to witness the launch of the new EOS R system, or the future of imaging as we call it," added Mizoguchi.

The RF lens mount is a balance of optical, mechanical and electronic engineering excellence, enabling innovative full-frame lens designs, faster auto focus and high-speed communication between the camera and lens.

The 54mm diameter RF mount is what makes EOS R unique with its short back-focus of 20mm and 12-pin contact points for enhanced communication between the lens and body.

"With this launch, users are being equipped with limitless possibilities, further pushing the boundaries of technology, innovation and design. We foresee the EOS R system contributing significantly to the growth of our imaging business in the country, enabling us to maintain our No. 1 share in the combined DSLR and mirrorless market," emphasised Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India.

"The new Canon EOS R system comes equipped with the revolutionary 54mm mount, the latest DIGIC 8 processor and focus speed of 0.05 seconds, making it all set to further evolve the photography culture in the country," said Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India.

The company has sold 90 million EOS cameras and 130 million EF lens so far.

Written with inputs from IANS