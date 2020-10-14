Technology News
loading
Canon EOS M50 Mark II With 24.1-Megapixel Sensor, YouTube Livestreaming Support Launched in India

Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera comes with an improved touch sensitive LCD screen that allows for tap focus.

Updated: 14 October 2020 15:57 IST
Canon EOS M50 Mark II comes in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • Canon EOS M50 Mark II is priced at Rs. 58,995
  • The mirrorless camera will go on sale in December
  • Canon EOS M50 Mark II features 4K video recording

Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera has been launched in India and has been designed for “photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos and live stream.” It comes with enhanced Eye Detection Auto Focus (AF), servo AF, and movie servo AF for different shooting modes. The camera has a continuous shooting speed of up to 7.4fps with servo AF and features a high-resolution electronic viewfinder (EVF). The Canon EOS M50 Mark II also features an improved LCD screen for a lag-free experience.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II price in India

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is priced at Rs. 58,995 and will go on sale starting December this year. The company has not shared an exact sale date yet. The mirrorless camera is offered in two colour options: black and white.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II specifications

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II features the DIGIC 8 image processor and 24.1-megapixel resolution. It has a 384-zone metering sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF. You get Face + Tracking, Zone AF, 1-point AF, and Spot AF. It supports Eye Detection AF, touch and drag AF, and has an ISO range of 100 to 25,600. It can do 10 shots per second in one-shot AF mode and 7.4 shots per second in servo AF mode.

For videography, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II supports 4K recording at 3840x2160 pixels at 25fps/ 23.98fps, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) at 59.94fos/ 50.00fps/ 29.97fps/ 25.00fps/ 23.98fps, and HD (1,280x720 pixels) at 59.94fps/ 50.00fps. For connectivity, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology.

You get a touch sensitive LCD display with the Canon EOS M50 Mark II that brings the new Tap AF feature, which means the camera will focus on what you tap on the screen, just like a smartphone. It also brings an improved contrast AF algorithm that enhances AF stability during 4K movies. Speaking of which, it supports approximately 3x to 10x movie digital zoom as well.

Additionally, since it has been designed for vloggers, it allows for streaming live to YouTube straight from the camera with a Wi-Fi connection. The black colour variant of the Canon EOS M50 Mark II weighs 387 grams and the white variant weighs 388 grams.

Comments

