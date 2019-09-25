Technology News
Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera

Canon EOS M200 has been priced at EUR 569.99 (roughly Rs. 44,500) and will come in two colours — Black and White.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 18:38 IST
Canon EOS M200 features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sized sensor

Highlights
  • Canon unveils its latest entry-level mirrorless camera
  • Canon EOS M200 is the successor to the EOS M100
  • The new camera is now capable of 4K video recording

Canon has announced the launch of its latest entry-level mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS M200, which is the successor to the Canon EOS M100. Some of the key highlights of the EOS M200 include the latest Canon Digic 8 processor, improved autofocus, and the addition of 4K video recording. This new compact and lightweight camera is aimed at people who want to step up their smartphone photography skills, and includes features such as Canon's Creative Assist, a suite of effects, filters and colour adjustment tools to apply to photographs when composing an image, or after it has been taken.

The Canon EOS M200 launched this week, and will be available for purchase through Canon's online store and official Canon retailers from October 2019, at a price of EUR 569.99 (roughly Rs. 44,500).

The Canon EOS M200 features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sized sensor, that helps in producing highly detailed images that look sharp and striking, even when cropped or enlarged for sharing on social media. The camera is capable of recording 4K video as well as slow-motion videos at 120fps in HD mode. There's Dual Pixel CMOS AF — a Canon-developed technology that delivers professional-looking movies and images, by keeping moving subjects in sharp focus with a pleasing background blur. Additionally, Eye Detection AF automatically helps in maintaining focus on a subject's eyes.

Canon EOS M200 also boasts of the new Canon DIGIC 8 Processor, that guards against image blur and reduces image noise when shooting in darker locations. This is made possible with a maximum ISO speed of 100-25600 (extending to ISO 51200 equivalent). Moreover, the 180-degree tilt-out touchscreen helps in taking care of your selfie needs.

Moving on, with being sleek and portable, the camera is also practical as it offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Canon EOS M200 connects wirelessly with smart devices using the free Canon Camera Connect app available for Android and iOS. The app helps in reviewing, downloading, and sharing of photos and videos manually. The Canon Camera Connect app can also facilitate shooting remotely with a smartphone or tablet.

The Canon EOS M200 comes in two colour options —Black and White. The supplied lens in the box will be EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM, but the camera is also compatible with other Canon EF-M lineup of lenses, available for purchase separately.

