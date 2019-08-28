Technology News
Canon Launches EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera With 32.5-Megapixel Sensors, 4K Video Recording and More

Both cameras have many common features, including Dual Pixel autofocus

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 19:16 IST
Canon Launches EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera With 32.5-Megapixel Sensors, 4K Video Recording and More

Canon’s new cameras will hit store shelves in the US next month

Highlights
  • The EOS 90D has Dual Pixel AF and a 32-megapixel APS-C sensor
  • The EOS M6 II has similar features but is more compact
  • Both cameras will go on sale sometime in September

Canon has announced two new cameras — one DSLR and one mirrorless — with many common features. The EOS 90D succeeds the EOS 80D and features an upgraded sensor, 4K video recording and gets Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus system. It will go on sale in the US around mid-September for $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,900) for just the body; $1,349 (roughly Rs. 96,600) for the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500) for the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit. Canon also launched the EOS M6 Mark II, with the same primary features as the EOS 90D, but with an electronic viewfinder and more compact body. It will be available in late September in two colours for $849.99 (roughly Rs. 60,900) for just the body; $1,099 (roughy Rs. 78,700) with the EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit; $1,349 (roughly Rs. 96,600) with the EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit.

Both cameras have an APS-C CMOS sensor with a 32.5-megapixel resolution. The cameras also use Canon's latest DIGIC 8 image processor which enables the Canon EOS 90D to shoot up to 10fps continuous stills, which is a big increase from the 7fps of the EOS 80D. It also has a 45-point, cross-type autofocus (AF) system, and 100 percent viewfinder coverage. The camera also boasts of face detection when shooting in different environments. The camera looks similar to the outgoing model. You get the traditional, DSLR-style hand grip, a secondary display on the top, and a vary-angle touchscreen display. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

canon eos M6 II cover ndtv canon

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II mirrorless camera

 

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II on the other hand is a mirrorless cameras, so the body is a lot more compact and is deigned for amateur photographers. It's capable of shooting 14fps burst shooting, with AF and AE (auto exposure) tracking and 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capability. There's an optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder attachment, which is part of the bundle if you buy it as a kit. The camera also gets a 3-inch tilting touchscreen display, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can shoot 1080p video at up to 120fps.

“As camera technology continues to evolve, we find ourselves in a constant state of innovating and challenging the status quo to meet the various desires of our end-users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

“With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs,” he added.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

