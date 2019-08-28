Canon has announced two new cameras — one DSLR and one mirrorless — with many common features. The EOS 90D succeeds the EOS 80D and features an upgraded sensor, 4K video recording and gets Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus system. It will go on sale in the US around mid-September for $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,900) for just the body; $1,349 (roughly Rs. 96,600) for the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500) for the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit. Canon also launched the EOS M6 Mark II, with the same primary features as the EOS 90D, but with an electronic viewfinder and more compact body. It will be available in late September in two colours for $849.99 (roughly Rs. 60,900) for just the body; $1,099 (roughy Rs. 78,700) with the EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit; $1,349 (roughly Rs. 96,600) with the EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit.

Both cameras have an APS-C CMOS sensor with a 32.5-megapixel resolution. The cameras also use Canon's latest DIGIC 8 image processor which enables the Canon EOS 90D to shoot up to 10fps continuous stills, which is a big increase from the 7fps of the EOS 80D. It also has a 45-point, cross-type autofocus (AF) system, and 100 percent viewfinder coverage. The camera also boasts of face detection when shooting in different environments. The camera looks similar to the outgoing model. You get the traditional, DSLR-style hand grip, a secondary display on the top, and a vary-angle touchscreen display. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II mirrorless camera

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II on the other hand is a mirrorless cameras, so the body is a lot more compact and is deigned for amateur photographers. It's capable of shooting 14fps burst shooting, with AF and AE (auto exposure) tracking and 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capability. There's an optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder attachment, which is part of the bundle if you buy it as a kit. The camera also gets a 3-inch tilting touchscreen display, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can shoot 1080p video at up to 120fps.

