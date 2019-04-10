Technology News

Canon EOS 250D aka EOS Rebel SL3 With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Canon EOS 250D aka EOS Rebel SL3 With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 will go on sale in the US by the end of the month

Highlights

Canon EOS 250D price in the US is set at $599.99

EOS 250D has a 5fps burst shooting rate

Canon has also provided 4K time-lapse video recording support

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 that will debut in international markets as the Canon EOS 250D has formally been unveiled. The new camera comes with Canon's Digic 8 processor and features a 3-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen monitor. There is also 4K video recording support. These offerings make the EOS Rebel SL3 similar to the mirrorless M50 that was launched in February last year. However, the EOS Rebel SL3, as a successor to the EOS Rebel SL2 aka EOS 200D, offers features such as 5fps burst shooting rate and Wi-Fi connectivity. Canon will start selling the EOS Rebel SL3 in the US by the end of the month with a retail price $599.99 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the body only. Price and availability details of the global, EOS 250D are yet to be revealed, though.

Similar to the EOS Rebel SL2 aka EOS 200D, the Canon EOS 250D sports an APS-C sensor with a 24.1-megapixel resolution. The camera includes a range of settings to adjust the images as per the environment. Also, the presence of Digic 8 image processor is believed to help improve autofocus performance and enable 4K video recording. The DSLR camera also has the option to capture 4K time-lapse videos.

In terms of the new autofocus (AF) system, the EOS 250D gives an array of nine AF points across the optical viewfinder. Canon has also provided a new Spot AF that is designed to focus on a precise area within the subject. Additionally, the EOS Rebel SL3 has Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF in Live View shooting mode.

Similar to the EOS M50, the Canon EOS 250D has a 3-inch vari-angle LCD monitor. This comes in addition to an optical viewfinder. Also, there are onboard features such as Smooth Skin setting and a Creative Assist interface.

canon eos rebel sl3 touchscreen monitor Canon EOS 250D

Canon EOS 250D sports a 3-inch vari-angle LCD monitor

 

Canon claims that the EOS 250D can shoot at 5fps. There is also the sensitivity of up to ISO 25,600. The new budget DSLR also has connectivity options such as HDMI and USB ports as well as Wi-Fi support. Furthermore, it can remotely transfer media to compatible Android and iOS devices using the Camera Connect app.

The EOS 250D weighs close to 449 grams. This is slightly lesser than the EOS Rebel SL2 that weighed close to 453 grams.

Canon confirms that the EOS 250D DSLR is compatible with all its interchangeable EF and EF-S lenses. The camera with an EF-S 18-55 f/4-5.6 IS STM lens will go on sale in the US at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 51,900).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Canon EOS 250D

Canon EOS 250D

Camera TypeDSLR Camera
Effective Pixels24.1 MP
Sensor TypeAPS-C
Display TypeTFT LCD
Display Size3 inch
TouchscreenYes
Further reading: Canon EOS Rebel SL3 price, Canon EOS Rebel SL3 specifications, Canon EOS Rebel SL3, Canon EOS 250D, Canon
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
PSN Name Change Feature Available for All PS4 Users From Today: Sony
Apple Hires Former Jaunt CTO Arthur van Hoff in Apparent Augmented Reality Push
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Canon EOS 250D aka EOS Rebel SL3 With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Stuffcool Monty Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  8. Canon EOS 250D With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched
  9. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.