Technology News

Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India at Rs. 52,995

The Canon EOS 200D II starts at a price of Rs. 52,995 for the body and a EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India at Rs. 52,995

The Canon EOS 200D II starts at a price of Rs. 52,995 for the body and a EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens

Highlights
  • It features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor
  • It also has Dual Pixel AF, Eye AF and a vari-angle touchscreen
  • The camera is priced at Rs. 52,995 with the EF-S18-55 IS STM lens

Canon EOS 200D II has been launched in India, the Japanese company's latest DSLR under its “beginner” segment . This is the successor to the EOS 200D and features improvements along the lines of the image processor, video recording, and advanced features such as the addition of Eye AF. The camera goes on sale this week in India with a starting price of Rs. 52,995 for the body and the EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens. You can also club a EF-S55-250 IS STM zoom lens, for a total cost of Rs. 65,995.

Canon's new EOS 200D II is positioned as a light and compact DSLR for beginners. In fact, it's supposed to be the company's lightest DSLR with a vari-angle touchscreen display, weighing just 449g. It features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with Canon's latest Digic 8 image processor. You get a total of nine autofocus points, just like the older model, along with Dual Pixel autofocus for quick focusing. The ISO range is 100-25,600 (expandable to 51,200), 5fps burst shooting with One-Shot AF or 3.5fps with Servo AF. The camera can also shoot full-HD video up to 60fps or 4K video at 25fps. You also get a 4K timelapse function and there's stereo audio recording. The EOS 200D II accepts a single SD card but only up to UHS-I speeds.

The 3-inch touchscreen has a slightly low 1.04 million dot resolution but it can be flipped 180-degrees, outwards, so shooting selfies or vlogging should be simpler. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for syncing with a smartphone. One of the interesting features of this camera though, is Creative Assist, which is aimed at helping novice shooters edit and improve their images. It lets you adjust the background blur, brightness, contrast, colours, and even add effects such as Fish-eye, etc. you also get plenty of scene modes to choose from, one of them being Smooth Skin, which adds a varying degrees of skin smoothening.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canon, DSLR, EOS 200D II, Camera
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Oppo K3 Launch Set for May 23, Confirmed to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Amazon's Alexa Suffered an Hour-Long Outage on Wednesday
Honor Smartphones
Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India at Rs. 52,995
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Realme X Is the Company’s First Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  9. Sony HT-X8500 Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched in India
  10. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.