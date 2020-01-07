On the sidelines of CES 2020, Canon launched its long-awaited update to the EOS 1D X camera, called the EOS-1D X Mark III. The new camera is said to have been designed using extensive feedback from professional sports, photojournalist, wildlife and wedding photographers. Some of the new features include a brand new sensor, improved image processor, more autofocus (AF) points and the ability to shoot 5.5K RAW video within the camera itself.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III price in India

Canon says it will be available in mid-February in the US for a suggested price of $6,499 (roughly Rs. 4,67,300). The exact price in India, according to Canon India's tweet will be Rs. 5,75,995, inclusive of all taxes. This pricing also includes a 512GB CFExpress memory card and a card reader. The camera will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III specifications

Canon's flagship offering features a new 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with a new ‘high-detail' low-pass filter. It also has a Digic X and Digic 8 image processors which are said to deliver up to 3.1x the image processing and 380x better Dual CMOS AF performance compared to its predecessor. This new combo has also allowed an improved ISO range of 100-1,02,400 (expandable to 50-8,19,200).

When using the optical viewfinder, you get 191 AF points, with 155 of them being cross-type. In live view, there's Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 3,869 manually selectable AF points. The EOS-1D X Mark III can also do head, face and eye tracking using AI ‘deep learning' algorithms. It can also shoot 16fps burst shots using the optical viewfinder, or 20fps burst photos with live view (either mechanical or electronic shutter). There's also a pretty big buffer, capable of holding 1,000 images, including RAW and JPEGs.

The camera also has equally impressive video capabilities. It boasts of being able to shoot 12-bit, 5.5K RAW video internally and oversampled 4K video at 60fps, in Canon Log with 10-bit 4:2:2 colour sampling. Other features include support for 10-bit stills in the HEIF image format; built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS; Gigabit Ethernet port; and a dust and weather-sealed body. The battery in the EOS-1D X Mark III is rated to capture 2,850 shots per charge. It weighs 1.4kg and and measures 158 x 168 x 83 mm in dimensions.

