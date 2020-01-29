Technology News
loading

Amazon-Owned Ring App Sending User Data to Third Parties: EFF

An investigation of the Ring doorbell app found four main analytics and marketing companies were receiving user data.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon-Owned Ring App Sending User Data to Third Parties: EFF

Amazon bought Ring in 2018 that sells a range of home security cameras as well as doorbells

Highlights
  • Ring doorbell app is "packed" with third-party tracking: EFF
  • It intentionally hands over data to trackers and data miners, said EFF
  • Four analytics and marketing companies were receiving information

The US-based digital rights group the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has found that Amazon-owned Ring doorbell app is "packed" with third-party tracking, sending out a plethora of customers' personally identifiable information.

An investigation of the Ring doorbell app for Android discovered that four main analytics and marketing companies - including Facebook and Google -- were receiving information such as the names, private IP addresses, mobile network carriers, persistent identifiers, and sensor data on the devices of paying customers.

"Not only does Ring mismanage consumer data, but it also intentionally hands over that data to trackers and data miners," the EFF said in a release late Tuesday.

"Ring claims to prioritize the security and privacy of its customers, yet time and again we've seen these claims not only fall short, but harm the customers and community members who engage with Ring's surveillance system," said the non-profit group.

In a statement to Gizmodo, the Amazon-owned home security and smart home company said it limited the amount of data it shared.

"Like many companies, Ring uses third-party service providers to evaluate the use of our mobile app, which helps us improve features, optimise the customer experience and evaluate the effectiveness of our marketing," the company said.

In November 2019, Amazon rolled out a security patch for its Ring Video Doorbell Pro after Bitdefender security researchers found that it was exposing Wi-Fi network credentials, thus, allowing nearby attackers to intercept them and compromise the household network.

Security researchers from Bitdefender said the Amazon-owned doorbell was sending owners' Wi-Fi passwords in cleartext as the doorbell joins the local network, thus, allowing nearby hackers to intercept the Wi-Fi password and gain access to the network to launch larger attacks or conduct surveillance.

The EFF said that Ring has exhibited a pattern of behaviour that attempts to mitigate exposure to criticism and scrutiny while benefiting from the wide array of customer data available to them.

"Our testing, using Ring for Android version 3.21.1, revealed PII (personally identifiable information) delivery to branch.io, mixpanel.com, appsflyer.com and facebook.com. Ring also sends information to the Google-owned crash logging service Crashalytics. The exact extent of data sharing with this service is yet to be determined," said the group.

The group has in the past alerted about the mismanagement of user information which has led to data breaches.

"This goes a step beyond that, by simply delivering sensitive data to third parties not accountable to Ring or bound by the trust placed in the customer-vendor relationship, it added.

Amazon bought Ring in 2018 that sells a range of home security cameras as well as doorbells.

In December last year, parents of an eight-year-old girl in the US were left stunned when a hacker accessed a Ring video camera installed in their daughter's room and taunted her.

In the video, the hacker can be heard taunting the eight-year-old several times as she is seen clueless as where the voice is coming from.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ring, Amazon, EFF
India vs New Zealand Third T20I Cricket Match Today: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
Apple Planning to Make 6 Million iPhone SE 2 Units in Early 2020: Report

Related Stories

Amazon-Owned Ring App Sending User Data to Third Parties: EFF
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief's Copy-Cat Barb
  2. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Apple Reveals HomePod Smart Speaker Price in India, Sales to Start Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  5. Motorola Seems to Have 'Blackjack' Phone in the Works
  6. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  7. Realme Teases New Realme C-Series Phone Launch in India Tomorrow
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Nokia 'Original' Series Phone and 3 Smartphones Rumoured for MWC 2020
  10. Data Privacy Day: What It Is and How You Can Stay Secure
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Granted Limited 5G Role in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Defying Trump
  2. iOS 13.3.1 Released With Setting to Disable Location Tracking of U1 Chip; iPadOS 13.3.1 Debuts Too
  3. Travelex Says UK Money Transfer and Wire Services Back Online After Hack
  4. Apple Planning to Make 6 Million iPhone SE 2 Units in Early 2020: Report
  5. Amazon-Owned Ring App Sending User Data to Third Parties: EFF
  6. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Cricket Match Today: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  7. Realme C-Series Phone Launch Teased in India, Realme C3 and Realme C3s Expected
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving One UI 2.0 Android 10 Update: Report
  9. Apple HomePod Price in India Revealed, Set to Go on Sale 'Soon'
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Official-Looking Renders, Expected Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.