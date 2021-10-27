Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is in its last leg, and you still have a few days to grab offers and discounts on a range of cameras. We have curated a list of a few cameras with heavy discounts and offers during the Finale Days sale. The list contains DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, vlogging cameras, and security cameras from companies such as Nikon, Fujifilm, DJI, Sony, and Xiaomi. There are up to 80 percent discounts on camera accessories as well.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on Amazon right now:

Sony ZV-1

Sony ZV-1 is a digital camera that can be used by vloggers and influencers on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, among others. It comes with a bundled Bluetooth shooting grip and is available for purchase with a discount of Rs. 18,000. The camera comes equipped with a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel back illuminated Exmor RS CMOS sensor, and f/1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens. It features a directional 3-capsule inbuilt-mic with wind shield and a vari-angle LCD screen to shoot videos. As per the company, Sony ZV-1 can record videos in 4K resolution and allows users to shoot time-lapse videos.

Qubo Video Doorbell

Qubo video doorbell captures a full-HD video of the visitor and supports Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant. It offers an ‘Instant Visitor Video Call' feature and an advanced Intruder Alarm System. Other features of the doorbell include two-way talk, IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, a ‘Do Not Disturb' mode, and 36 chime tunes. The video doorbell can also record timelapse videos.

DJI Osmo Gimbal

The DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3-axis gimbal with integrated camera features a 1/2.3-inch 12-megapixel sensor, paired with an 80-degree field-of-view. The gimbal features an algorithm that offers a maximum control speed of 120 degree per second, and it can capture videos in 4K/60fps quality. It can be used by vloggers and content creators.

Mi Home Security Camera

Mi Home Security Camera has a 20-megapixel sensor, and it can shoot full-HD (1080p) videos. It comes with a rotating base that can be installed upright or inverted for 360-degree shooting. Xiaomi says that the camera can automatically determine when to send a motion detection alert on your phone. Other features include infrared night vision, and talkback function.

Panasonic Lumix G DC-GH5

Panasonic Lumix G DC-GH5 is a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera (body only), and it sports a 20.3-megapixel Four Thirds sensor with no-low pass filter. It features 5-axis Hybrid optical image stabilisation+ (OIS+) for stable shooting. It offers fast and accurate focussing, thanks to LUMIX 480fps DFD focussing system and Venus Engine 10. A rugged offering, the camera has a durable magnesium alloy body. As per Panasonic, the camera can capture videos in 4K/60fps and full-HD/180fps.

Fujifilm X-S10 is available with a huge discount of Rs. 25,000,

Fujifilm X-S10

Available with a huge discount of Rs. 25,000, Fujifilm X-S10 is a mirrorless camera that comes with a bundled XF 18-55mm lens. Aimed at vloggers, the camera sports a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, a X-Processor 4 processor and in-body image stabilisation (IBIS). It also features a vari-angle LCD screen that can also be flipped forward 180 degrees. There is a Live View function, and an AUTO/SP (Scene Position) mode that automatically adjusts camera settings. Fujifilm X-S10 can capture 4K/30fps and full-HD/240fps videos.

Nikon Z6-II

Nikon Z6-II is a FX-Format mirrorless camera which comes with a bundled 24-70mm lens. It features a 25.28-megapixel CMOS sensor and two EXPEED 6 image-processing engines. It features an electronically controlled vertical-travel focal-plane mechanical shutter. It comes with features such as Eye-Detection AF, Animal-Detection AF, and wide-area AF (L). There is a 3.2-inch TFT touch-sensitive LCD monitor with 170-degree viewing angle and 11-level manual brightness. The camera has an eye sensor that automatically switches between monitor and viewfinder displays

Tygot ring light is a 10-inch light with intensity control

Tygot Ring Light

The ring light from Tygot is primarily used by vloggers to capture videos for YouTube, live streaming, vlogging, and photography. It is a 10-inch light that comes with intensity control, colour temperature control, and power button. It has a smartphone mount and a hot shoe adapter so that it can attach to multiple devices. You also get three colour temperature modes (Yellow, Warm Yellow, White), and multiple brightness adjustment levels.

Syvo WT 3130

Syvo WT 3130 supports 22-inch, 30-inch, 40-inch and 50-inch extensions. It has a minimum height of 16-inches. It has an aluminium alloy construction and features non-slip rubber feet. There is a universal cellphone holder with padded grip. The tripod comes with an in built bubble view level and a 3-way head that allow for tilt and swivel motion for portrait or landscape shooting options.

