Best Camera Deals and Discounts to Buy Now

It's sale-season in India and that's a great time to buy some new gear. If you are looking for a fantastic new camera, then this list should help you with what you need. We've picked out a number of great cameras that also have good deals available online that you can buy right now.

If you are looking to purchase a camera for photography, here are some of the best options that you can check out. The list contains both point-and-shoot and DSLR cameras, and covers a wide variety of budgets, so there is a camera for every purpose here.

1. Canon EOS 1500D

The Canon EOS 1500D has a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. The DSLR camera has an ISO sensitivity range of 100-6400, and packs a DIGIC 4+ image processor with nine autofocus points. It comes with an EF-S lens mount which is compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses. The camera comes with Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth to remotely control the camera.

NFC And Bluetooth Canon EOS 1500D Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens/Camera Case ₹ 34,850 The Canon EOS 1500D comes bundled with an 18-55 mm lens.

2. Nikon D5600

The Nikon D5600 DSLR camera comes equipped with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, and has 100-25600 ISO sensitivity range. The camera features Expeed 4 image processor with 11 autofocus points. The bundle has a 18-140 mm VR kit lens, and 70-300 mm telephoto lens. The camera has a vari-angle LCD monitor that can swivel up to 180 degrees.

Vari-Angle LCD Nikon D5600 ₹ 58,033 The Nikon D5600 has a monologue structure with a carbon-fibre composite material.

3. Sony Cybershot DSC-WX500/B

Sony Cybershot DSC-WX500/B is a point-and-shoot camera that features an 18.2-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor. It features BIONZ X engine for fast image processing technologies, and ZEISS Vario-Sonnar lens that offers 30x optical zoom. There is an LCD that offers 180-degree tilt function.

Compact Offering Sony Cybershot DSC-WX500/B 18.2MP Digital Camera (Black) ₹ 21,490 As per the company, the Sony Cybershot DSC-WX500/B can record full-HD videos.

4. Nikon D7500

Nikon D7500 DSLR camera has a 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS sensor. It can record 4K Ultra-HD videos at 30fps, and has a 51-point AF system. As per the company, the camera has native ISO value of 51200, and an expanded ISO value of 1,640,000. The camera has AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140 mm VR lens in the box.

SnapBridge Feature Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens ₹ 85,918 Nikon D7500 DSLR camera comes with SnapBridge feature, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

5. Sony RX100 III

Sony DSC-RX100 III comes equipped with a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel Exmor RS CMOS sensor. The sensor is paired with an f/1.8 Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T lens that offers 3.6x optical zoom, and has a focal length of 24-70 mm. The camera comes with a built-in OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder (EVF).

Electronic Viewfinder Sony RX100 III Premium Compact Camera with 1.0-Type Exmor CMOS Sensor (DSC-RX100M3) ₹ 47,990 Sony RX100 III has an Optical Steady Shot feature to reduce blur in photos.

6. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX400V

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX400V features a 20.4-megapixels back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor for a great low low light performance. The sensor is coupled with a Zeiss lens that offers 50X optical zoom. The camera can record full-HD videos with Optical SteadyShot feature.

50x Optical Zoom Sony Cybershot DSC-HX400V 20.4MP Digital Camera (Black) with Free Bag ₹ 27,490 Sony Cybershot DSC-HX400V comes with a tilt LCD which is perfect for vlogging.

7. Canon PowerShot SX540HS

Canon PowerShot SX540HS comes equipped with a 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 6 image processor. The sensor is paired with a lens that is capable of 50x optical zoom. It comes with a ‘Story Highlight' feature that creates a movie from still images shot from the camera, the company says.

Burst Photography Canon PowerShot SX540HS 20.3MP Digital Camera with 50x Optical Zoom (Black) + Memory Card + Camera Case ₹ 22,499 Canon PowerShot SX540HS comes with Wi-Fi and NFC to share data to a connected device.

8. Canon PowerShot SX430

Canon PowerShot SX430 camera packs a 20-megapixel sensor. It sports a lens that offers 45x optical zoom, and 90x digital zoom. It comes with an Intelligent IS feature that selects the best image stabilization option based on the photographer's shooting method, the company says.

Intelligent IS Feature Canon PowerShot SX430 IS 20MP Digital Camera with 45x Optical Zoom (Black) ₹ 16,490 Other features of the Canon PowerShot SX430 include Wi-Fi and NFC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.