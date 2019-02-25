Technology News

BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition With 128GB Storage, Software Updates Launched at MWC 2019

, 25 February 2019
Photo Credit: BlackBerry

BlackBerry Key Red Edition comes with bundled Red Edition Earbuds as well

Highlights

  • Red colour is prominent red along the front and sides of the device
  • The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • UI includes a new Action bar added to the bottom of Hub+ applications

BlackBerry Key2 is getting a Red Edition. Unlike the Red Editions from another prominent smartphone maker, the difference here isn't just cosmetic. The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will come with 128GB storage – that's twice the storage that was offered on the original Key2 at launch. Not just that, the Red Edition also comes with a tweaked UI with modernised versions of some of its native apps. If you've been on the fence about going for a BlackBerry Key2 all this while, maybe this will change your mind.

The new Red Edition of the BlackBerry Key2 is red along the front and sides of the device as can be seen in the image above.

As we mentioned, the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition comes with 128GB of storage, which is double of the 64GB storage in the launch version. Moreover, it will also launch with a Hub+ software refresh which includes a new Action bar added to the bottom of the Hub+ applications, which the company touts will offer improved ergonomics by giving users quick access to primary features like search, sort, and compose.

There's also a new UX update on the BlackBerry Hub and BlackBerry Calendar for a more modern look.

Though there's no release date for the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition, we do know that it will be available in select markets across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia starting at EUR 779 (approx Rs. 63,000), and will also include a special edition set of red BlackBerry-branded earbuds. It is available for pre-order across Europe on the official BlackBerry Mobile online store.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

