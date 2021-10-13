These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now

Premium laptops have a great lightweight design and are equipped with top-notch hardware. Here are some options if you are looking for one.

1. Apple MacBook Pro (M1 Chip)

The Apple MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits brightness. It is powered by Apple M1 Chip, and features an Active cooling system with advanced machine learning. It uses a 16-core Neural Engine for great performance. This variant comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

2. HP Pavilion (2021)

HP Pavilion (2021) features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS anti-glare panel. Under the hood, it has an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, which is paired with 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support, and a fingerprint reader.

3. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021)

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021) is a business laptop and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) display. Under the hood, the machine has an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop gets a fingerprint reader integrated with a power button, and a discrete TPM 2.0 chip for security.

4. Dell Inspiron 5502

Dell Inspiron 5502 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) anti-glare display. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor which is complemented by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce MX330 DDR5 card with 2GB VRAM.

5. LG Gram 16

The LG Gram 16 laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The machine comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop has magnesium alloy built, weighs 1.19 kg, and features two USB Type-C ports.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display with 300 nits brightness. Under the hood, the laptop gets the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It is claimed to deliver 11 hours of battery life, and has Rapid Charge technology.

7. Lenovo Yoga 6

Lenovo Yoga 6 features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) touchscreen display with 300 nits brightness. It gets the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop weighs 1.32 kg, and has a fabric surface. You get two 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard.