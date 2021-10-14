Deals on Popular Premium Gaming Headsets on Sale Right Now

Premium gaming headsets can completely transform the gaming experience by providing great sound output. If you've been looking to invest in a gaming headset, here are some options for you.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 5

SteelSeries Arctis 5 headphones have S1 speaker drivers for a 360-degree precision audio with DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound. They feature a discord-certified ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. The headphones feature fabric AirWeave ear cushions to keep ears dry, and Prism RGB illuminated earcups.

2. Logitech G PRO X

The Logitech G PRO X gaming headset features Blue VO!CE microphone technology for richer, and cleaner voice output. It is claimed to reduce background noise and eliminate pops for great in-game communication. There is a durable steel and aluminium frame for durability, and soft memory foam earpads for comfort. They feature PRO-G 50 mm drivers with hybrid mesh construction to deliver clear sound and improved bass response.

3. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

SteelSeries Arctis Pro are capable of offering hi-resolution audio, thanks to high-density neodymium magnets and an expansive frequency range of 10–40,000Hz. The headphones have polished steel and aluminium alloy construction for maximum durability. They feature DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound, and USB ChatMix Dial to adjust the volume.

4. HyperX Cloud Core

HyperX Cloud Core is a wired headset that offers a 7.1 Virtual surround sound which is delivered through the Cloud Core's digital signal processing sound card. The headphones come with a durable aluminum frame and HyperX memory foam for comfort. It features an advanced audio control box that allows users to access mic volume, headset volume, and mute the mic instantaneously.

5. Razer Kraken

Razer Kraken headphones offer an immersive 7.1 surround sound for positional audio, thanks to the custom-tuned 50 mm drivers. As per the company, the headphones have oval, cooling gel-infused cushions with indents for glasses. There is a retractable noise isolating microphone for crystal-clear communication. The headphones have a bauxite aluminum frame that is durable.

6. SteelSeries Arctis 3

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headphones have S1 speaker drivers for low-distortion audio. They also feature a discord-certified ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity. The headphones feature fabric AirWeave ear cushions to keep ears cool and dry. There is a ski goggle suspension headband as well.

7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headphones feature HyperX dual chamber drivers for a distortion-free sound, the company says. They have a closed back, circumaural design, and a durable aluminium frame. There is also a detachable braided cable with an in-line audio control. The headphones also feature a detachable noise cancellation microphone.