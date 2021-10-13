Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity

Power banks come handy when you are travelling and you need to juice up your phone, earphones, and tablets. Here are a few 20,000mAh or larger power banks you might want to purchase.

1. Mi Power Bank 3i

The Mi Power Bank 3i comes with dual input ports: a Micro-USB and a USB Type-C. There is smart charging feature, and it offers 18W fast charging. The smart power management feature allows users to safely charge low power devices such as Bluetooth headsets, Fitness bands by double pressing the power button to enter 2-hour low power charging mode.

2. Redmi Power Bank

The Redmi power bank comes with a maximum of 18W fast charging and supports lower charging outputs as well. It features an anti-slip edge texture, and has Li-polymer batteries for an optimised charging efficiency. The power bank also has 12-layer circuit protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge, and discharge.

3. URBN Power Bank

This URBN power bank offers 22.5W fast charging, and features a smooth camo finish. It features one each of USB Type-A, and USB Type-C ports. It is said to be a BIS-certified device, and comes with 12-layer circuit protection. The power bank offers two way charging, and is claimed to fully juice up in 5 hours with a 22.5W charger.

4. Anker PowerCore

Anker PowerCore is a 20,100mAh power bank that comes with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies. As per the company, these technologies combine to deliver the fastest possible charge up to 2.4A per port or 4.8A overall. The power bank also comes with a Multi Protect Safety System for protection from surge and short circuit.

5. Syska Power Pro200

The Syska Power Pro200 power bank has two USB Type-A output ports, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It is made of ABS plastic for durability. The power bank comes with intelligent multi-protection circuits for protection against overcharging and discharging.

6. Ambrane Power Bank

Ambrane power bank has a premium hard ABS plastic construction, and is claimed to offer up to 500 charge lifecycles. It features dual USB Type-A output ports, and two input ports: Micro-USB and USB Type-C port. The company says that the power bank is BIS-certified, and features 9-layer chip protection. Additionally, the power bank is claimed to intelligently adjust power output to match the device's requirement when two devices are plugged in.

7. FEELLE Power Bank

This power bank from FEELLE has 24000mAh capacity, and is recharged by three in-built solar panels. It features dual USB Type-A output ports each with 10.5W rating to charge two devices simultaneously. As per the brand, the power bank can recharge, and juice up at the same time.