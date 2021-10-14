Technology News
Popular Budget Gaming Headphones Deals: Great Options to Check Out

Looking for a great deal on a value-for-money gaming headset? Check out these models.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 October 2021 17:56 IST
Gaming headphones have a stylish look and offer an immersive experience with high-quality audio. Here are a few popular budget options to check out.

1. Cosmic Byte GS430

Cosmic Byte GS430 pack neodymium drivers that provide a 360-degree soundscape for clear footsteps and distant sounds in-game. They have a padded adjustable headband and earmuffs filled with memory foam for comfort during long gaming hours. In addition, they have a flexible boom microphone with background noise suppression.

2. Redgear Cloak

Redgear Cloak headphones have a flexible omnidirectional microphone. They pack 50 mm drivers for enhanced bass and improved audio clarity for immersive gaming. Also, they sport RGB lighting on their earcups and microphone tip. Gamers can also adjust the volume levels using the scroll control on one of the earcups.

3. Cosmic Byte H11

Cosmic Byte H11 gaming headset has cushioned earpads and an adjustable headband for comfortable long gaming hours. It has 40 mm drivers for great audio output. Also, it sports in-line volume control and a microphone mute switch.

4. Cosmic Byte GS410

Cosmic Byte GS410 headphones deliver clear sound and deep bass for an immersive gaming experience, the company says. They have cushioned earpads and an adjustable headband for comfort during long gaming sessions. Also, they have a small in-line control for volume and microphone.

5. Redgear Cosmo

Redgear Cosmo are over-ear gaming headphones that deliver virtual 7.1 channel audio for an immersive gaming experience, the company says. They have memory foam earpads and earcups designed to offer passive noise cancellation. In addition, they sport stylish RGB lighting on their earcups and microphone tip.

6. EKSA E800

EKSA E800 headphones have 40 mm magnetic neodymium drivers for clear footsteps and easy sound direction detection in-game, the company says. They have an over-ear design with protein foam earmuffs and an adjustable elastic headband. The EKSA E800 have an omnidirectional microphone that offers background noise suppression for said clearer communication.

7. JBL Quantum 100

JBL Quantum 100 have a lightweight and durable headband with memory foam ear cushions. They come with a detachable boom microphone with a mute button. They pack 40 mm dynamic drivers that deliver the JBL Quantum sound signature for clear footsteps and loud explosions.

8. EKSA E900

EKSA E900 is an on-ear gaming headset with high-quality 50 mm drivers for said easy identification of in-game sound direction. The headphones come with a detachable microphone that offers noise reduction for claimed clear communication. In addition, they have big earmuffs with memory foam padding.

