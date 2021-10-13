Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now

Gaming laptops deliver top-of-the-line performance for a great gaming experience. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options for you to consider.

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15

Asus TUF Gaming F15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The laptop features a dual-fan design for effective cooling during marathon gaming sessions.

2. HP Pavilion Gaming

This HP Pavilion Gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, the laptop gets an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 32GB), and 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop features a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 DDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. You also get large vents for efficient cooling. For connectivity, the laptop includes a USB Type-C port, and an RJ-45 port.

3. Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. Under the hood, you get an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz (boost up to 4.6GHz). The machine gets 16GB DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to up to 32GB, and there is a 512GB SSD. The graphics are handled by a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. In addition, the laptop comes with the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard with 100 percent anti-ghosting switches and RGB backlighting.

4. Victus by HP

Victus by HP laptop comes with a 16.1-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display 60Hz refresh rate, and edge-to-edge design. Under the hood, you get the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB), and 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. There is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. For connectivity, the machine has Realtek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

5. MSI Bravo 15

MSI Bravo 15 laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop has the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which is paired with 16GB RAM (2x8GB), and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD. The graphics are handled by Radeon RX5500M graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The laptop gets a backlit keyboard (Red), and features two USB Type-C as well as an RJ-45 port for LAN.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. The laptop features 5th Generation Thermal Engineering, and a dual fan and vent system for effective cooling. For audio, there are two 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio.