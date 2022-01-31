Technology News
loading

Six Premium Headphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 50,000

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 31 January 2022 17:42 IST
Six Premium Headphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 50,000

Choosing an ideal premium headphone can be a daunting task, given the range of products in the market currently. With companies advancing their products every year by adding more and more features, the prices for these headphones are also going higher. Premium headphones are designed to offer an excellent audio experience for audiophiles. An ideal pair of headphones offers the right balance of good sound across a wide spectrum of wavelengths, helping you enjoy music as artists intended it. We've handpicked some of the best premium headphones you can buy for less than ₹50,000 in India. 

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II has ear cups made up of leather plush synthetic leather and is very comfortable to wear. Its audio quality is excellent and delivers a deep bass, and a good amount of sub-bass too. It comes with a dedicated button for Google Assistant that lets you speak to the assistant to perform any action, like setting up an alarm. The same button can also be used to cycle through the different levels of noise cancellation. You can also connect the headphones with two devices at the same time. 
Price: 29,363

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are very comfortable to wear and can be used over long hours without any discomfort to the ears. The underside of the headband has soft foam padding, which is also found around the ear cups to ensure a proper noise-isolating seal. This headphone features touch controls to adjust the volume and to skip to the next or previous track. You can adjust the noise cancellation level to your liking through the 'Bose Music app' and set your preferred voice assistant, auto power-off time, and more. 
Price: ₹34,500

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4 is the successor to the WH-1000XM3. It is an ideal pair of wireless headphones that deliver an immersive sound experience, excellent active noise cancellation, and good battery life. It also comes with a useful speak-to-chat feature that will pause your music and turn on the ambient sound automatically when you speak. So, you cannot sing along while listening to your favourite song. Just kidding, you can by turning off the feature using the Sony Headphones Connect app. 
Price: 29,990


JBL Tour One Wireless Headphones
Launched in January this year, JBL Tour One headphones feature the Smart Audio Mode which allows users to make effective use of Bluetooth connection for 'normal listening', increase fidelity in 'music mode' or watch videos with the low latency 'video mode'. JBL Tour One headphones offer 50 hours of music playback with noise cancellation disabled. As the headphones support fast charging, you can get two hours of playback after a 10-minute charge. Using the JBL Headphones app, you can customise the settings of the headphones to suit your personal preferences and needs, or even set an alarm. 
Price: ₹25,999

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home
Beyerdynamic Amiron Home offers pure musical enjoyment, and if you are fond of listening to music, you are surely going to love it. The headphones have a superb sound quality and are High-Resolution Audio certified for a concert experience in the comfort of your home. The headphones come with memory foam-filled ear pads, which gives you excellent wearing comfort. Amiron Home features Tesla technology which removes resonance and diminishes unwanted vibration, resulting in you listening to more and more music. 
Price: ₹46,143

Jabra Elite 85h
The Jabra Elite 85h has a splendid design and features. It is comfortable to wear due to the large ear cups with soft padding. It supports active noise cancellation and offers an excellent sound quality when watching videos or taking voice calls. Jabra Elite 85h has a top-notch battery life for you to binge-watch any series you want as it gives 33 hours of wireless use on a full charge with active noise cancellation switched on. The headphones lack a power button but carry an interesting feature, sensors. These sensors pause and resume the music when the headphones are taken off and put on. 
Price: ₹34,999

How to buy these premium headphones without hurting your wallet?

Selected your headphones but wondering how to buy them? With HDFC Bank EasyEMI, you can complete your purchase and pay later without any hassle. 

HDFC Bank EasyEMI is for everyone—whether you are a customer or not. If you use an HDFC Bank credit or a debit card, then you can easily avail of pocket-friendly repayment options from 6 months to 36 months. You just need to swipe your card, pay nothing upfront and convert the entire amount into EMI with 100% finance. You can also avail EasyEMI on Consumer Loans from HDFC Bank. All you need to do is visit a nearby store with minimal documents, and ta-da, you can buy anything you want. 

For more details, visit HDFC Bank's official website here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HDFC Easy
MSI Pro AP241Z With Ryzen 7 5700 Processor, 24-Inch Display Announced for Businesses

Related Stories

Six Premium Headphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 50,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. Gionee G13 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All the Details
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. WhatsApp’s Unlimited Google Drive Backup May End Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Alleged Promo Video and Marketing Images Surface
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display Set to Launch on February 9
  9. Realme 9i Review: A Step in the Right Direction?
  10. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Brings Great Discounts on Gaming Gadgets
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Owner Meta to Lift Veil off Its Metaverse Business Reality Labs
  2. Smartphone Market in India Saw Best-Ever Results in 2021, Revenue Marked 27 Percent YoY Growth: Counterpoint
  3. MSI Pro AP241Z With Ryzen 7 5700 Processor, 24-Inch Display Announced for Businesses
  4. Tesla Debuts TeslaMic for Its In-Car Karaoke System Introduced as Part of Chinese New Year Software Update
  5. Blockchain Tech Helping Singapore Pharma Firm Prevent Administration of Expired COVID-19 Vaccines
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Climbs to $1.74 Billion, Earns $1 Billion Outside US
  7. Visa's Crypto-Linked Card Users Made Payments Worth $2.5 Billion in First Fiscal Quarter of 2022
  8. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February India Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G India Launch Date Set for February 9, to Be Company’s First T-Series Smartphone
  10. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.