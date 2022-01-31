Six Premium Headphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 50,000

Choosing an ideal premium headphone can be a daunting task, given the range of products in the market currently. With companies advancing their products every year by adding more and more features, the prices for these headphones are also going higher. Premium headphones are designed to offer an excellent audio experience for audiophiles. An ideal pair of headphones offers the right balance of good sound across a wide spectrum of wavelengths, helping you enjoy music as artists intended it. We've handpicked some of the best premium headphones you can buy for less than ₹50,000 in India.



Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II has ear cups made up of leather plush synthetic leather and is very comfortable to wear. Its audio quality is excellent and delivers a deep bass, and a good amount of sub-bass too. It comes with a dedicated button for Google Assistant that lets you speak to the assistant to perform any action, like setting up an alarm. The same button can also be used to cycle through the different levels of noise cancellation. You can also connect the headphones with two devices at the same time.

Price: ₹29,363

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are very comfortable to wear and can be used over long hours without any discomfort to the ears. The underside of the headband has soft foam padding, which is also found around the ear cups to ensure a proper noise-isolating seal. This headphone features touch controls to adjust the volume and to skip to the next or previous track. You can adjust the noise cancellation level to your liking through the 'Bose Music app' and set your preferred voice assistant, auto power-off time, and more.

Price: ₹34,500

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 is the successor to the WH-1000XM3. It is an ideal pair of wireless headphones that deliver an immersive sound experience, excellent active noise cancellation, and good battery life. It also comes with a useful speak-to-chat feature that will pause your music and turn on the ambient sound automatically when you speak. So, you cannot sing along while listening to your favourite song. Just kidding, you can by turning off the feature using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Price: ₹29,990



JBL Tour One Wireless Headphones

Launched in January this year, JBL Tour One headphones feature the Smart Audio Mode which allows users to make effective use of Bluetooth connection for 'normal listening', increase fidelity in 'music mode' or watch videos with the low latency 'video mode'. JBL Tour One headphones offer 50 hours of music playback with noise cancellation disabled. As the headphones support fast charging, you can get two hours of playback after a 10-minute charge. Using the JBL Headphones app, you can customise the settings of the headphones to suit your personal preferences and needs, or even set an alarm.

Price: ₹25,999

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home offers pure musical enjoyment, and if you are fond of listening to music, you are surely going to love it. The headphones have a superb sound quality and are High-Resolution Audio certified for a concert experience in the comfort of your home. The headphones come with memory foam-filled ear pads, which gives you excellent wearing comfort. Amiron Home features Tesla technology which removes resonance and diminishes unwanted vibration, resulting in you listening to more and more music.

Price: ₹46,143



Jabra Elite 85h

The Jabra Elite 85h has a splendid design and features. It is comfortable to wear due to the large ear cups with soft padding. It supports active noise cancellation and offers an excellent sound quality when watching videos or taking voice calls. Jabra Elite 85h has a top-notch battery life for you to binge-watch any series you want as it gives 33 hours of wireless use on a full charge with active noise cancellation switched on. The headphones lack a power button but carry an interesting feature, sensors. These sensors pause and resume the music when the headphones are taken off and put on.

Price: ₹34,999

How to buy these premium headphones without hurting your wallet?

Selected your headphones but wondering how to buy them? With HDFC Bank EasyEMI, you can complete your purchase and pay later without any hassle.

HDFC Bank EasyEMI is for everyone—whether you are a customer or not. If you use an HDFC Bank credit or a debit card, then you can easily avail of pocket-friendly repayment options from 6 months to 36 months. You just need to swipe your card, pay nothing upfront and convert the entire amount into EMI with 100% finance. You can also avail EasyEMI on Consumer Loans from HDFC Bank. All you need to do is visit a nearby store with minimal documents, and ta-da, you can buy anything you want.

For more details, visit HDFC Bank's official website here.