Make Customer Interactions More Efficient in a Work-From-Home Environment

​​​​​

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 2 March 2021 12:13 IST
When the coronavirus pandemic started spreading all across, businesses around the world had no idea how it would disrupt things. Over 12 months down the line, a large number of businesses are looking to adapt to the new normal efficiently. Of all other things, communication still remains a critical aspect no matter which industry you look at in a post-pandemic world.

For most companies, customer interaction forms the very fabric of their business. With the pandemic pushing both employees and their customers indoors, businesses must master the art of communicating in the new normal. Personal meetings are now video calls, long conference room meetings are now emails, and quick offline chats are now simply audio calls.

Here are three steps businesses can follow to make their customer interactions more efficient:

1. A smooth user interface

Customer interaction is essentially a two-way communication between a business and its customer. In 2021, it could be as simple as a phone call or something as complex as an interactive audio-video call. Each customer interaction is critical for businesses for a number of reasons.

adapt 100 woman working at desk epos

For communication to be efficient, there should be a clear medium of transmission, without any disturbance. A noisy work-from-home condition can create an environment that can potentially lead to breakdowns in interaction workflows. Employees in today's times are no longer working from the safe, protected, and controlled office environment.

Besides enabling easier channels of communication, businesses must make sure they're deploying the right tools and services for their employees and customers. These include equipment used by their employees for communicating with their customers as well as communication channels open to their consumers.

2. Invest in the right audio and video equipment

With most communication going virtual, businesses need to ensure they invest smartly in the right set of audio and video tools for their employees. A lack of clear communication can mislead, annoy, or simply drive away consumers. As a business, you just cannot afford something like that in 2021.

High-quality audio solutions can be as simple as a great pair of headsets with an integrated good quality microphone or as complex as a dedicated sound-proof room to eliminate background noise for employees. According to a study conducted by EPOS, most businesses suffer from distractions caused by background noise. Eliminating it is easy with a great pair of headsets for your employees.

3. Training your employees

Work-from-home is here to stay, and most businesses are even considering letting their employees work remotely for as long as they'd like, even after the pandemic is over. This means businesses will have to train their employees to be more efficient communicators while they work remotely.

Most customer interactions also serve as training material for your employees. An engaged customer base will continuously offer constructive feedback, which can be easily adopted by employees. Companies must also train their employees to efficiently interact with customers by being better listeners, and practising predefined conversations.

No matter how this pandemic ends, businesses will see most of their employees communicating virtually all across. This means headsets, portable speakerphones, and webcam are going to become the most powerful tools of the trade in 2021 and beyond.

EPOS, a pioneer in delivering excellent audio experiences, is known for helping businesses communicate and collaborate globally. The company is now bringing its ADAPT line up of products to India.

Screenshot 2021 03 02 at 121303 PM epos

EPOS' new ADAPT 100 series has been designed and developed to meet the needs of today's hybrid workplace. The next generation of the ADAPT 100 includes variants that are certified for Microsoft Teams and UC optimized. Meaning you can jump straight into Microsoft Teams meetings with high-quality audio via the dedicated Teams button.

Whether in the office or working from home the discreet boom arm of the ADAPT 100 facilitates professional call quality to maintain your momentum wherever you work. The newly designed ear pads provide great comfort and noise damping. Find out more at eposaudio.com/adapt100

Further reading: Headphones
