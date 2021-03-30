Technology News
For an Efficient Business, You Need Seamless Communication - A Dummies Guide

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 30 March 2021 13:35 IST
For an Efficient Business, You Need Seamless Communication - A Dummies Guide

To run your business efficiently there are several key factors you must take into account. But one of the most significant factors that can help your business run efficiently is seamless communication. It can make or break businesses no matter what size or scale. If you can ensure clear communication across your business, you can unleash a whole new level of productivity and profits.

With the pandemic pushing most businesses to operate remotely, there's a growing demand from both customers and businesses to run efficient communication channels. Your employees and customers now have a very different environment to work in. If you can make their lives easier by offering better methods and the right audio devices to enable clear communication, you can unleash human potential.

Importance of communication

Remember your last conference call? Did you or anyone in your team have to repeat what was said or missed what the other person was talking about? That's a clear signal of bad audio at work. Bad audio is bad for your business. Modern businesses are heavily reliant on clear communication to get things done. Bad audio can add confusion, waste everyone's time, and reduce overall productivity.

Users spend around 5 hours and 18 minutes every single day trying to communicate via face-to-face and virtual meetings. The latter is gradually becoming the norm in the new normal. An average user loses 29 minutes per week due to terrible sound quality over voice calls. Everything eventually adds to a negative customer experience, which is something no businesses can afford.

With everyone working remotely, the importance of seamless communication has only grown further. More employees are now spending time on virtual meetings to interact with their colleagues and customers.

Problems employees face

EPOS, a pioneer in enterprise audio technology, conducted a survey to study the importance of seamless communication at work. The study offers a refreshing view of some of the problems employees face at their work related to communication.

According to the study, 95 percent of modern workers claim they face issues concentrating on their work due to audio issues. A whopping 69 percent of these workers have to spend more time getting work done due to poor sound quality issues. All these issues add up to your business' overall costs, something you don't want in the new normal.

Solution

Key decision-makers are actively looking to ensure seamless communication in a hybrid workplace environment. One of the simplest things you could do is invest in great audio solutions to ensure clear communication amongst teams. EPOS has an array of amazingly useful enterprise audio solutions that can ensure seamless communication across your organization.

EPOS EXPAND 30T is a portable, Bluetooth speakerphone that offers an exceptional audio performance. The speakerphone enabled plug-and-play conferencing just about anywhere, making it an ideal tool for your employees who are working remotely. The EXPAND SP 30T is perfect for conference calls, music, and multimedia content. It's built for both personal as well as shared usage.

EXPAND SP 30T is a great replacement for conventional speakers on a PC, laptop or mobile phone which aren't suitable for clear communication. EPOS speakerphone offers an exceptional audio experience, and a portable form factor that makes it usable both in the room and remotely.

