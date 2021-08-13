Five Reasons to Switch to HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS Earphones

True wireless stereo earphones have changed the way we listen to music. From offering a wireless, highly convenient way to listen to music on our devices to offering active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience - TWS earphones have done it all. TWS earphones now come in all sizes and shapes, across various price points.

One thing is that most consumers tend to look for is how comfortable and feature-rich their TWS earphones would be while buying a new pair. Most TWS earphones come with an in-ear design that offers noise cancellation with a better seal. However, open-fit TWS earphones are more comfortable and offer a rich set of features.

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earphones come with an open-fit design, and offer active noise cancellation. These TWS earphones are packed with useful features that offer an immersive audio experience to users. Today, we'll take a look at five of the biggest features in the new FreeBuds 4 TWS earphones:

High-Resolution Studio-Quality Sound

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earphones feature 14.3mm dynamic drivers that promise a more impressive studio-like audio experience. The earphones are capable of reproducing greater, more impressive bass. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 come with an upgraded bass enhancement engine, bass tube, and motherboard that forms an independently sealed sound cavity to deliver a thumping bass sound. Paired with Huawei's Life app, you can also record ambient sound easily. The integrated Voice Mode will help reduce noise and enhance voice quality while recording.

Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation 2.0

As we mentioned earlier, an open-fit design is more comfortable when it comes to wireless earphones. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 features Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation 2.0 technology that helps reduce ambient noise so that you can enjoy your favourite music without any distractions.

The earphones are optimised at the micro-level, making them more comfortable while enhancing noise cancellation. The dual-microphone-based noise eliminating technology further improves ANC. These earphones can easily remove anything from wind noise to any other consistent noise playing around you.

To improve things further, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also feature Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) technology to cancel noise. When the feature is turned on, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 can automatically detect a user's ear shape, and optimise noise cancellation accordingly. Since we all have ears of different sizes and shapes, AEM technology makes things a lot easier.





Swipe Controls

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 offer smart and personalised controls so that you can easily switch tracks, answer calls, and do more easily while you're on the move. The device 4 offers an interactive experience that lets you simply swipe, double-tap, or long-press touch controls on the earbuds' stems to adjust volume, answer calls, play music, and even skip songs.

Intelligent Audio Connection

Pairing the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earphones with your devices is also a lot simpler and quicker. Simply open the charging case to pair the earbuds with your phone, tablet, or a PC using an automating pairing prompt. You can also connect the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 with up to two devices simultaneously for a seamless, switchable listening experience. Huawei's AI Life app lets you manage the device paired to the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. You can also transfer audio between devices using the app.

Air-like Comfort

Everything from the earbuds to the design of the wireless charging case, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earphones have been crafted with attention to detail. The circular charging case fits easily in your palm, and slips seamlessly into your pocket so you can take your music with you whenever you head out.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earphones feature earbuds that can easily fit in your ears. They're light, more comfortable, and natural to your ears, helping you focus more on enjoying your favourite music. The earphones offer an optimal user experience with 13 different size optimisations that can make them more comfortable for your ears. Using the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS for a longer duration is more comfortable than any other wireless earbuds.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earbuds are one of the most sought-after wireless earbuds of 2021. The earphones offer a total music playback of 22 hours on a full charge, and by charging them for just 15 minutes, you can play music for up to 2.5 hours. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 TWS earbuds are priced at AED 569.

