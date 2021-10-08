Experience Dolby With Gadgets360: Three Tips on how to Pick the Perfect OTT Platform for You

There is only so much free time we have each day, and if you're spending it watching shows or movies, you deserve to have the best content experience possible, with good sound and great visuals. . The cost, genre, and quality of the experience all matter, and we're here to help you make the best choices.

In the latest instalment of Dolby Experience with Gadgets 360, we've lined up three simple tips that can help you to make the perfect picks, when there's so much content to choose from.

Tip 1 — The Truly Immersive Living Room Experience

To make the most of your experience, whether you're watching at home in your living room, or on the go on your smartphone, make sure that your streaming service supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This way the picture will really pop with ultravivid-colours, brightness and contrast you didn't know was possible,and with sound filling up your space and fully immersing you in your content.

This is true, no matter the screen size you use to watch your favourite content — you can get that immersive experience with a large screen television, or on your smartphone, or the tablet too.

Content creators make shows and movies using the latest visual and audio technologies from Dolby but one thing to watch out for is that you're also on the right subscription plan with your OTT service providers.

For example, Netflix offers content in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and to enhance your experience, you need to subscribe to the Ultra HD plan, because that's the only way to get the full Dolby experience on your streams.

Why does this matter? Here's what you get with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos:

Dolby Vision is an HDR format that offers ultra-vivid colours that you have never seen on a screen with incredible brightness and contrast, and Dolby Atmos immerses you in your favourite entertainment with sound that moves all around you with breath-taking realism.

So, if you make certain that your TV or smartphone, your OTT platform, and the content you're watching are all Dolby enabled,, you are sure to have the most immersive experience possible, whether you're watching a movie, a show, or even while playing video games.

Tip 2 — Your Content Your Choice

While content quality is important, you'll also need to make sure that the content you want is available on the platform of your choice. This can depend on — for example — the genres you're looking for, or maybe you want to watch shows in specific languages which are better supported on some platforms.

If you're a fan of original shows then you might want to follow Netflix, or Apple TV+, or Disney+ Hotstar, or Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Voot for example has a large selection of episodic content that you might be more interested in.

So, when you're picking the platform of your choice, ensure that it carries the content you're most interested in.

Tip 3 — The Best Price?

Subscription offers range from just Rs. 99 a month to higher priced ones. The good news here is that you don't need to buy an expensive subscription just to get a high-quality experience. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enabled content is available on leading streaming services, to ensure that you have the best experience no matter what you prefer to watch.

Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have a huge and highly affordable library, on the other hand, Netflix, Apple TV+ and VOOT, have a range of monthly and annual subscription plans that you can pick from to find the ones that suit you the most.

Remember, at the end of the day it won't matter if you're watching on a TV or a smartphone. What matters is that the content should be backed by Dolby tech for you to have a spectacular visual and audio experience.

That's it for this edition of Experience Dolby with Gadgets 360, we'll be back soon with more to help you get the best content experience.