Experience Dolby With Gadgets 360: Turn Your Smartphone Into a Music Streaming Powerhouse

Good audio on your smartphone can make a huge difference in everything you do — whether that's playing a video game, watching a movie or a show, or listening to music or podcasts. And we're not the only ones to think so either — a recent consumer study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) titled, ‘What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone users 2021?' reveals that Indians prioritise audio quality while purchasing a smartphone, over battery life, or camera. This just goes to show that we Indians pay heed for a superior audio experience to enjoy the content we love on our smartphones.

We are a mobile-first nation and love listening to streaming music, podcasts, or even audiobooks while on the go, on our smartphones. Having good quality audio not just elevates our experience but also helps in building a deeper and more immersive connection with the content and the artists we love.

So how do you make sure that you're not missing out, and getting the best audio experience possible on your mobile? That's what we're exploring now with the latest edition of Experience Dolby with Gadgets 360. We'll be sharing tips on how you can get the best audio experience on your smartphone, with Dolby Atmos.

Tip 1: Choose What the Pros Choose

Most of the top artists today are using Dolby Atmos to mix their recordings in order to give you the full range of sound, and a realistic audio experience. Some of the top artists in the music industry create music using Dolby Atmos technology. It not only allows them to have an emotional connect with the listeners but also fully deliver their creative intent so that you can experience true fidelity audio.



But if you're not using a Dolby Atmos enabled smartphone (which covers most brands now) and streaming service, you're going to miss out on the next level entertainment experience.



“Listening to my music in Dolby Atmos has almost been like a life-changing experience for me. The separation, the ambiance, the clarity. Once you've heard music in Dolby Atmos, it's going to be very difficult for you to go back to listening to music in stereo,” says composer Eshaan Noorani, of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy fame.



That's why you want to make sure that you're listening to your favourite music on the right streaming platforms that are Dolby Atmos enabled , so that the songs are richer, fuller, and unlock new levels of emotions as you discover details you never noticed before, whether you're listening to music at home or on the go.

Tip 2: Podcasts or Music? Make Sure It's Dolby Atmos

One important thing to remember is that the streaming service you choose is going to play a very important part in this experience. We're not loading up thousands of songs on our phones anymore – those days are long behind us. But that means that your experience is now dependent on the quality of content that other platforms are offering.



The good news here is that if you're using a major platform then it is likely to have Dolby Atmos support — it's easy to check online and find out before signing up. There's a good range of choices too — for example, Hungama Music has tailored Bollywood playlists in Dolby Atmos, while Apple Music has a great global collection with multiple featured Dolby Atmos playlists.



Thanks to this support, you can now listen to songs and feel them all around you unlocking new levels of emotion no matter the genre. This is also true when listening to podcasts. A lot of creators are now using Dolby Atmos to bring their stories to life, and so having this feature on your phones can make these experiences that much more immersive.



For example, Earshot streams some of its signature podcasts in Dolby Atmos. The storytelling therein is combined with sound that is closer to what you would hear in the real world. It's a podcast experience so true to life that the lines between imagination and reality start to blur.

Tip 3: Make the Right Choice

Be it podcasts or music, Dolby Atmos will transport you more deeply into the world and lives of the characters in a story and offer unparalleled clarity and depth to your favourite songs. It's also relatively easy to get this experience today — you will find Dolby Atmos supported on most major streaming platforms, so you won't have to give up on your favourite picks to find this feature, just look out for the Dolby badge and make sure you're getting the best experience that the platform of your choice can provide.



Make sure you buy a Dolby Atmos enabled smartphone, which is available across various price segments, pick the right music or podcast streaming app and choose content that supports Dolby Atmos. This was Experience Dolby with Gadgets 360 and I hope you find these tips helpful because we want you to experience breath-taking audio and get the best out of your products.