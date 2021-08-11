Bring Home Ganesha With LG TONEFree UV Earbuds

The festive season is just around the corner, and if you're looking to make an auspicious purchase or thinking of gifting someone special something unique, LG India has an exciting limited-period offer just for you.

LG Sounds Divine Offer

Ganesha is the lord of auspicious beginnings hence our annual festive season also starts with Ganesha Chaturthi. This festive season if you're confused about what to buy? Then LG India is making it easier for you. LG TONEFree UV Earbuds are one of the finest earbuds in the market and now include the magical touch of Lord Ganesha with a limited-period “Sound Divine” offer.

LG TONEFree UV Nano TWS earbuds now come with a free Ganesha printed case worth Rs. 1499. The gorgeous case comes in Silver and Green colour options. With LG's 'Sounds Divine' offer, bring Ganesha to your home in an amazing avatar. The Premium case not only looks & feels amazing but also helps you connect with Lord Ganesha every single time you grab your earbuds. Hurry, this offer is valid only for a limited period.

LG TONEFree UV Nano

The most unique feature of LG TONEFree is that it's India's first 99.9% bacteria-free earbuds. this unique feature is not available in any other brand in India LG TONEFree brings - hygiene focus and immersive audio features, unlike any other brand.

LG TONEFree earbuds feature the UV Nano technology which cleans your earbuds in 10 minutes while they're kept on charging inside the carry case. The 99.9% bacteria killing claim is verified by globally renounced testing labs like UL, Eurofins and TUV SUD.

For Your Comfort

In addition, LG TONEFree FN7 earbuds feature medical-grade ear gels. The earbuds themselves are extremely comfortable and hypoallergenic and are built from non-toxic silicone. You can now listen to music for hours without any discomfort.

Immersive Sound by Meridian

LG TONEFree UV earbuds are amazing for not just music, but watching movies, playing games, and attending calls too. They not only keep you safe from ear infections but also provide an exciting and immersive sound experience. The wireless earbuds feature has sound designed by Meridian, which means you'll be able to enjoy clear and spatial sound unlike any other pair of TWS earbuds out there. The topmost model FN7 also comes with best in class Active Noise Cancellation

Battery life

If you're thinking about battery life, don't worry at all. LG TONEFree FN7 UV Earbuds can last for up to 21 hours on a full charge which includes up to 7 hours of playback with the earbuds, and the remaining from the charging case.

Price and offer

The earbuds are available in two colour options, Modern White and Stylish Black. The entry model FN5 is priced at Rs 12990 with the topmost FN7 priced at Rs. 19,990. The entire range of TONEFree is now available on LG's online store, Ecommerce retailers and retail stores across India. LG is also offering cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 with selected credit card payments. So go grab your LG TONEFree with Ganesha case today and make this festive season “Sounds Divine”.